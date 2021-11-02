Art, isolation and the brain: Young Canadians more impacted, forgetful during pandemic

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study paints a picture of both struggle and optimism for Canadians of all ages striving to keep their brains active.



Art and the Brain, an Angus Reid survey of 1,510 Canadians, was conducted on behalf of the Baycrest Foundation, a global leader in bringing dementia research, innovation, care and education to the world while helping everyone Fear No AgeTM.

Much of the survey findings shone a positive light on the effects of art and creativity on the brain. Specifically, the study found a majority of Canadians embraced artistic/creative outlets during the pandemic as a means to sharpen their focus, manage life’s stresses, improve quality of life and promote overall brain health.

Of note, the pandemic’s isolation and lockdown affected younger adults (18-34) more acutely than older age groups (as seen in the table below).

To what extent do you agree with the following statements?

Agree:

All ages

Agree:

18 - 34

Agree:

35 - 54

Agree:

55+

“During the pandemic…my sense of self/emotional health declined”



52



%



65



%



57



%



38



%



“During the pandemic…I forgot things a lot more”



39



%



47



%



38



%



33



%



“During the pandemic…I felt a lack of community”



72



%



77



%



72



%



69



%



“During the pandemic…I felt bored”



64



%



73



%



66



%



56



%



“During the pandemic…I felt a lack of mental stimulation”



59



%



72



%



61



%



48



%



“During the pandemic…My physical health declined”



53



%



61



%



58



%



42



%





“It is our continued mission to inspire Canadians to think about brain health at every age and take the necessary steps to sustain a healthy brain,” says Dr. Howard Chertkow, Director, Kimel Family Centre for Brain Health and Wellness; Director, Anne and Allan Bank Centre for Clinical Research Trials Chair in Cognitive Neurology and Innovation; Senior Scientist, Rotman Research Institute. “Young people must be aware that dementia is not an inevitable consequence of aging. Engaging in artistic and creative outlets is a proven and instrumental way to lessen the risk of cognitive decline.”

Here are survey findings on the impact art can have on the brain:

Nearly two thirds of Canadians (65%) find that art positively impacts their overall brain health

A majority (59%) used creativity (i.e., dance, art, language, music, writing) to improve mental, emotional and/or spiritual states during the pandemic

Over half (51%) feel that creativity has helped them sharpen their focus and find perspective during this time

More broadly, 79 per cent would keep themselves mentally active through brain activities such as crossword puzzles, sudoku, brain games, reading and writing in the future

Helping older adults is top of mind for Canadians

The Art and the Brain study also probed attitudes on what people are willing to do to support the quality of life for older adults. Half of Canadians (52%) would encourage them to participate in artistic/creative activities. Moreover, 72 per cent would engage them through brain activities such as crossword puzzles, sudoku, brain games, reading and writing.

“As the pandemic has heightened concerns surrounding brain health, creatively exploring methods to involve older generations is imperative,” says Dr. Rosanna Olsen, memory scientist at Baycrest’s Rotman Research Institute (RRI). “It is important for Canadians to take action to protect our nation’s most vulnerable population – our older adults.”

About The Brain Project

The Brain Project is a city-wide art exhibit of brain sculptures by talented local and global artists that seeks to inspire people to think about brain health and join the fight against Alzheimer’s and related dementias by donating to Baycrest.

This year’s exhibit includes a selection of thought-provoking sculptures from past years as well as new works of art that give us hope and courage. Now in its sixth year, the Brain Project continues to attract painters, sculptors, musicians, broadcasters, influencers, performance artists and creative thinkers who bring their own personal interpretations of brain health to a blank, brain-shaped three-dimensional form using the mediums of their choice. The sculptures are displayed at a variety of prime locations throughout the GTA.

The Brain Project 2021 is recognized by the People’s Choice Awards 2021, in which various artists are acknowledged for their sculptures and provided the opportunity to win this prestigious award. This year’s winner is Basak Cansu Guvenkaya, a contemporary sculptor, painter and mixed media artist, whose Memory of a Hug sculpture features two dinosaur figures in a playful and interactive brain design. It can be moved to make the dinosaurs hug or separate. The pieces fit like a jigsaw puzzle to become one. This sculpture represents the memory of a hug in good times. Like our memory, it can also become fractured and loose.

All are welcome to visit the brain sculptures at Yorkdale from now until the end of the year. To learn more about the Brain Project, please visit: www.brainproject.ca

About the Art and the Brain study

Between June 30 to July 3, 2021, an online survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,510 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. For comparison purposes only, the sample plan would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals are due to rounding.

About the Baycrest Foundation

The Baycrest Foundation's mission is to enrich the quality of life of our community by supporting programs and services that promote excellence in research, innovation, education and care in the field of aging and brain health. As the fundraising arm of Baycrest, the Foundation helps provide crucial funding for breakthrough research into cognition, Alzheimer's disease, dementia, stroke, and aging brain health; medical programs and services for older adults living in our community; and education that supports healthy aging and healthcare solutions for a growing aging population. Baycrest is on a mission to defeat dementia and help every older adult Fear No Age. For more information, visit fearnoage.com or baycrest.org.

