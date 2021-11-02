InterPro Enhances Mobile Add-ons to IBM Maximo, Improving Service Request Management, Scheduling & Planning

STONEHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today new releases of its industry-leading EZMaxPlanner and EZMaxRequest mobile apps.



InterPro’s software solutions bring the full functionality of IBM Maximo to a mobile app. Built exclusively for Maximo, they help O&M teams to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity and service impacts of available alternatives.

EZMaxPlanner is the industry’s first mobile planning and scheduling solution. It enables Maximo scheduling teams to manage activities of any complexity and duration, including projects with sequencing dependencies, multi-party orchestration and defined milestones. In version 5.1, EZMaxPlanner incorporates new forecasting and ESRI map-based scheduling features that make it easier for managers to plan and sequence preventive maintenance (PM) activities, load balance PM assignments across available staff hours, assign jobs based on technician proximity, and generate an optimized route to minimize travel time between jobs.

EZMaxRequest is a mobile app that streamlines request management by enabling authorized community members to initiate a Maximo work request, upload pictures and communicate with service providers. In the 4.1 release, EZMaxRequest is now fully cloud-enabled, and offers socket-based real-time notifications to staff and requestors updating them on the status of work requests – improving communication both within maintenance teams and between maintenance and the communities it serves. Other improvements include tools to easily author custom Service Request forms, and mapping improvements.

InterPro also made enhancements to allow for greater interoperability among its apps, including a shared communications hub to enable notifications to, and messages between, users across the EZMax Suite.

InterPro Solutions Chief Executive Officer Bill Fahey said, “Over the past 18 months we invested heavily in the next generation of mobile products for Maximo, re-defining Maximo mobility by offering a suite of Maximo mobile products with unparalleled performance, interoperability and mobile functionality. The new EZMaxPlanner and EZMaxRequest releases again raise the bar for the next generation of mobile apps for Maximo,” said Bill Fahey, CEO of InterPro Solutions.

InterPro will host a webinar to give an overview of all products in the EZMax Suite on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 1-2pm EST. Register for the free event at https://info.interprosoft.com/ezmax-suite-webinar.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work -- with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians & vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more, visit https://interprosoft.com/.

