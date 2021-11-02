F1F2 Announces the Launch of Magic Mattress - A Structural Displacement Mattress for Better Sleep

HONG KONG, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creating innovative sleep solutions is not new to F1F2. Having previously released Matrix Pillow, a revolutionary structural displacement pillow for better sleep, the team has returned using the same technology to launch the most comfortable and customizable mattress ever designed. With three layers of independent sandwich-structure foam, 48 adjustable firmness levels and cooling effects, Magic Mattress is the perfect way to get a good night's rest. This revolutionary new mattress is available now: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/676962738/magic-mattress-multi-point-zero-g-mattress-for-better-sleep.

Magic Mattress looks different from other mattresses due it its unique matrix cube multi-point support structure that evenly distributes weight with hundreds of independent cubes for uniform support so that all parts of the body can fully contact the surface of the mattress. Composed of three sections of independent layer structures, the layers can be arranged in different combinations to form 48 different support modes with differing levels of firmness so that everyone can find the right level of comfort for better sleep. Magic Mattress is engineered to support the spine's natural alignment, allowing relaxing and restorative sleep so users wake feeling pain-free and refreshed.

"Having the proper spine alignment and body support is key to eliminating many sleep issues that keep you awake at night. The development of our patented structural displacement foam layers evenly distributes weight while fully supporting the entire body. This pressure dispersion effect provides total support and feels like being suspended in air. Along with fully adjustable firmness layers and cooling effects, Magic Mattress lets users sleep better, enjoy more deep sleep and wake up feeling rested and ready for the day," said F1F2 co-founder Huashi Yin.

Magic Mattress provides excellent full-body support that relieves pressure points no matter what position sleepers prefer. This support can release muscle stress and provide all-over relaxation for back, front, and side sleepers. With each independent foam layer cut in a way that forms 20 vertical and 15 horizontal grooves, the mattress allows airflow that removes heat and helps prevent overheating and sweating while sleeping. The innovative design also features Motion Isolation Technology with differing layer densities so that movement in one area of the mattress won't affect the entire mattress. External impacts are quickly absorbed and do not form a reaction force. This is perfect for sleeping partners — one person's movements will not disturb or wake the other.

With proper body support, adjustable firmness and total comfort, Magic Mattress provides a perfect night of sleep. Magic Mattress is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. Learn more at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/676962738/magic-mattress-multi-point-zero-g-mattress-for-better-sleep.

Media Contact: hello@f1f2.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment