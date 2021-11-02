CrunchTime! Appoints New CXO to Lead All Facets of Customer Experience

BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., the leading back-of-house operations platform provider for the restaurant industry, has appointed Ted Ruscitti as Chief Experience Officer (CXO).

"From day one, CrunchTime's mission has been to ensure that all of our customers are wildly successful," said Bill Bellissimo, president and founder of CrunchTime. "The addition of Ted to our leadership team in this new role reflects that mission and doubles down on our commitment to delivering best-in-class client services and support."

As CXO, Ruscitti will oversee all of CrunchTime's deployment, training, customer success and support functions. "My immediate focus is to build on an already strong foundation to ensure that all of our customer-facing teams can scale to meet the ever-changing needs of our user community," he said. "My teams and I will also work to preserve the culture of authenticity around communication, service and partnership that has helped CrunchTime and its customers thrive together for more than two decades."

Bellissimo notes that Ruscitti's background in building strong, customer-centric cultures and high-functioning teams at scale makes him a perfect fit for CrunchTime, which has been experiencing record growth. "Ted recognizes the importance of being a strong and empathetic advocate for our customers, which is so fundamental to our brand and our mission," he said. "As the industry continues to rebound and CrunchTime continues to grow, Ted will be a pivotal player on our leadership team."

Ruscitti joins CrunchTime after spending over seven years at Smashfly Technologies/Symphony Talent, where he served as both Chief Customer Officer and, most recently, as Chief Operating Officer and oversaw a significant scaling effort. Prior to that, he was at Oracle/Phase Forward, where he ran a Global EDC Services Practice. Ruscitti holds a B.A. in Political Science from Boston College.

Ruscitti notes that he's worked in a number of technology companies across industries, but CrunchTime is the first place he's joined where everyone in the company is inherently wired to deliver great customer service.

"Many of our employees grew up in the hospitality space, so making customers happy is in their blood," he said. "The impact of this is evident in CrunchTime's long-term relationships with leading brands across sector. It creates an amazing foundation for the work I plan to do as CXO to help CrunchTime and our customers evolve and succeed in the coming years," he concluded.

About CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc.

CrunchTime! Information Systems, Inc., a Battery Ventures company, provides a comprehensive restaurant back office solution that simplifies and automates food and labor operations. By driving the flow of information, CrunchTime ensures operators make timely, fact-based decisions that help brands reduce food costs, drive labor efficiencies, and better manage the quality and consistency of their foodservice operations. CrunchTime has enabled restaurant chains of all sizes to scale efficiently and save money. Visit https://crunchtime.com/.

Media Contact:

David Abrams

185 Franklin Street | 5th Floor

New York, NY 10013

dabrams@stuntmanpr.com

+1 (201) 993-8426

