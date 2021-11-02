MOSTLY AI First to Bring Synthetic Data to Software Testing

VIENNA, Austria and NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOSTLY AI , which pioneered the creation of AI-generated synthetic data, launched today a major upgrade to its platform – MOSTLY AI 2.0, the first synthetic data platform that can automatically synthesize complex data structures, making it ideal also for software testing. MOSTLY AI 2.0 can be implemented on premise or in a private cloud, and adapts to different data structures of the company using it.

Synthetic data sets look just as real as a company’s original customer data reflecting behaviors and patterns with up to 99% accuracy, but without the original personal data points – helping companies comply with privacy protection regulations such as GDPR, while at the same time uncovering insights from the data. Unlike original data, synthetic data can be generated quickly in abundance, and is proven to drastically improve machine learning model performance. As a result, it is often used for advanced analytics and AI training, such as predictive algorithms, fraud detection and pricing models. It also allows enterprises to use sensitive data in cloud environments.

To date, synthetic data was restricted to use cases with simple data structures. Complex data structures were impossible to synthesize. By expanding its capabilities to multi-table data structures as typically found in enterprise environments, MOSTLY AI enables anyone – not just data scientists – to create synthetic data from databases, automatically. This improves security and compliance, and accelerates time to data.

MOSTLY AI 2.0 now allows software testers and quality engineers to use AI-generated synthetic data, instead of sensitive and heavily masked production data, to overcome challenges like a lack of quality test data or privacy restrictions. AI-generated synthetic data will consequently increase product quality without spending more time on solving data issues.

Other new features of MOSTLY AI 2.0 include:

A new UI that improves ease of use

The ability to create mock data for software testing applications, in addition to synthesized data

Additional data connectors to the most common databases.



“This new version of the MOSTLY AI platform removes all of the complexity of synthetic data creation, making synthetic data available for a host of new use cases, including software testing,” said Tobias Hann, CEO at MOSTLY AI. “Best of all, developers and QA staff don’t need to understand or worry about complying with any data privacy regulations – MOSTLY AI takes care of that for them. This product is really revolutionizing how data can be used for testing.”

MOSTLY AI’s synthetic data technology has been proven to reduce time-to-data by 90 percent, and save larger companies $10M+ annually on data provisioning and internal overhead.

To learn more, visit mostly.ai .

About MOSTLY AI

MOSTLY AI pioneered the creation of synthetic data for AI model development and software testing. MOSTLY AI’s synthetic data sets look just as real as a company’s original customer data with just as many details, but without the original personal data points – thus helping companies comply with privacy protection regulations such as GDPR, and ensuring models are fair and unbiased. The fast-growing company currently works with multiple Fortune 100 banks and insurers in North America and Europe, and has the deepest expertise in helping companies get business value out of synthetic data. Learn more at mostly.ai .

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

617-510-6998

michelle@big-swing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2bca1f50-4de8-4395-b676-aa44aec22c07