Solid Power Announces Kevin Paprzycki as Chief Financial Officer, Jon Jacobs as Chief Marketing Officer

Paprzycki brings extensive financial, public company and executive experience ahead of anticipated SPAC merger



Jacobs is an automotive battery industry veteran with over 25 years of business development, marketing, and materials development and engineering expertise

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc., an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, which is in the process of merging with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III ("DCRC") (NASDAQ: DCRC), today announced two new appointments to its executive team. Kevin Paprzycki will serve as Solid Power’s new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Steve Fuhrman, who will remain with Solid Power as Vice President of Finance. Jon Jacobs will serve as Solid Power’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Paprzycki brings more than 25 years of financial leadership experience, including over 15 years in C-level financial and executive leadership positions at Colorado-based public companies. Prior to joining Solid Power, Mr. Paprzycki served in various executive roles at Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTC: SLGD), including serving as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Corporate Secretary since 2018, a member of its board of directors since 2019, and as interim co-President since April 2021. Previously, Mr. Paprzycki held several executive leadership roles at Westmoreland Coal Company and its subsidiary, Westmoreland Resource Partners, L.P., including Chief Executive Officer from 2015 to 2017 and Chief Financial Officer from 2008 to 2015. Mr. Paprzycki holds an M.B.A. in Business Finance from the University of Utah and a B.S. in Accounting from Case Western Reserve University.

Mr. Jacobs has over 25 years of experience in business development, marketing, materials development and engineering, primarily in the fields of battery materials and automotive vehicle designs. Prior to joining Solid Power, Mr. Jacobs served as Vice President of Business Development at Wildcat Discovery Technologies, Inc., a materials discovery company working with industry partners throughout the lithium-ion battery supply chain on both lithium-ion and all-solid-state materials. Previously, Mr. Jacobs served as the Global Director of Sales and Marketing for Material Sciences Corporation and as an automotive engineer at Ford Motor Company and General Motors. Mr. Jacobs holds an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan, Ross School of Business, an M.S. in Engineering from Purdue University and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan.

"At this pivotal moment in Solid Power’s history, we are elevating and enhancing our team to include the critical skills and high caliber leadership experience we need to effectively propel the company towards its vision of powering a cleaner, safer and cost-effective electric future,” said Doug Campbell, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Solid Power. “With the addition of Kevin’s finance and public company expertise and Jon’s strong and proven track record in the battery industry, we believe we have the right leaders in place to drive the company into its next phase of its evolution.”

As announced on June 15, 2021, Solid Power has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with DCRC, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Solid Power becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Solid Power

Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

