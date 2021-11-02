U.S. Congress Calls for the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats

WASHINGTON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Oct. 29, 38 bipartisan Members of the U.S. Congress, led by Congressmen Rodney Davis and Kurt Schrader, sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, calling for the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats proposed by the World Dog Alliance (WDA).

"Since the domestic dog and cat meat ban was passed in the 2018 Farm Bill (H.R. 2, Sec. 12515), the United States Congress has called on the Administration to initiate the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats proposed by the WDA."

"We respectfully urge you to initiate the International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats. Outlawing dog and cat meat in the United States was an important first achievement, but it is critical that the practice end for good across the world."

- U.S. Congressional Letter

Congressman Rodney Davis is a well-known dog lover and an advocate for banning the consumption of dog and cat meat. For the contribution he made to advance animal welfare, both domestically and internationally, the World Dog Alliance named him the recipient of the Golden Dog Award.

The International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats was proposed by Genlin, founder of the World Dog Alliance, in 2019. The goal of this treaty is to eradicate all forms of theft, torture, slaughter, trade and consumption of dogs and cats, and to highlight the moral responsibility we have towards dogs and cats, who are human's companions, friends, service animals and family members.

In Asia, over 30 million dogs are served on the dining table every year, 70% of which are stolen pets. The International Agreement to Prohibit the Eating of Dogs and Cats tackles not only the issue of what people should and should not eat, but also the bigger moral catastrophe beneath it.

Politicians around the world have already demonstrated resounding support for the WDA, sending letters to encourage their respective heads of state to initiate the international agreement:

In February 2020, 30 bipartisan U.S. Congressmen jointly signed a letter to former president Donald Trump.

In March 2020, 67 cross-party British Members of Parliament jointly signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In December 2020, 34 cross-party Members of the National Diet of Japan jointly signed a letter to former Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide.

In June 2021, four Norwegian Members of Parliament jointly signed a letter to former Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

In October 2021, four Swedish Members of Parliament jointly signed a letter to Prime Minister Stefan Löfven.

The WDA thanks all like-minded politicians for their unwavering support. It is Genlin's hope that the International Agreement will establish a global framework for all countries to enact laws and usher humanity into a more animal-friendly era.

