Zabik Turner Engineering Joins Bennett & Pless

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bennett & Pless, one of the Southeast's leading structural engineering firms, is growing again, this time in Florida. Specialized structural engineering firm Zabik Turner Engineering (ZTE) of Orlando is joining forces with Bennett & Pless, strengthening our capabilities in Central Florida. Combined, the firms will bring an added level of expertise to the structural engineering services offered across the Southeast, U.S., and internationally.

"When introduced to Jennifer a few years ago, I was most impressed with the unique composition of her firm's capabilities. From inspections to consulting for specialty design in cold-formed steel framing and exterior facades, ZTE was making a mark in the structural engineering community. When we were looking to enhance our presence in Florida, ZTE was the first to come to mind. Our combined talents in similar markets with the same specialty design service offerings make us an influential force in the region."

Melinda Parrish Brumfield, Principal & Chief Strategy Officer

"Our companies share the same values and goals for growth. Our client base, engineering expertise, and project delivery align in a way that will allow our people and our clients to thrive. It was a natural fit for us to merge.

"I am most excited about the new engineering relationships with staff and clients. There is a reason Bennett-Pless is ranked as one of the top 10 firms to work for, and that is because they care for their employees and clients, which is my number one priority."

-Jennifer Zabik, PE, President of Zabik Turner Engineering

ZTE's merger with Bennett & Pless creates an energetic partnership developing their design capabilities in projects ranging from small-scale design providing inspections for permitting to large-scale designs including industrial facilities, telecom structures, self-storage buildings, mixed-use and adaptive reuse projects. Both firms take pride in fostering long-term team members and a workplace of open communication and guiding principles. The combined staff will create a structural design environment of diversity and growth and better serve a longstanding client base.

About Zabik Turner Engineering

Zabik Turner Engineering has built a structural engineering presence in Central Florida for the last ten years, specializing in cold-formed steel framing, exterior facades, office buildings, hotels, specialty engineering solutions, and storage buildings.

About Bennett & Pless

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia, Bennett & Pless is an award-winning structural engineering firm providing an array of traditional and specialty consulting services. Niche markets include data centers, industrial and manufacturing, adaptive reuse, life sciences, wireless structures, and sign structures. Bennett & Pless has been recognized for its high level of structural engineering expertise for 57 years, providing services through offices in Atlanta, Boca Raton, Charlotte, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Orlando, and Raleigh. For more information about the merger, please visit www.bennett.pless.com. marketing@bennett-pless.com.

