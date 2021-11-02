THE CULTURAL CORRIDOR IS TAKING SHAPE: Discover the cultural attractions and activities in the South-West and Old Montréal neighbourhoods

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cultural Corridor is taking shape with the launch of its new activation: "Follow the Path." It invites Montrealers, tourists and the curious ones to wander around and discover some of the people who make up our culture. The route will take you through the neighbourhoods of Old Montreal, Griffintown and Little Burgundy. MR-63 and PHI support this new intervention.



"Follow the Path" brings together more than ten cultural actors who emphasize the eclecticism and richness of the local cultural offer: Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal, Galerie Blouin Division, 1700 La Poste, Galerie Hôtel Particulier, Bazart, 0x Society, Fonderie Darling, Galerie Youn, Galerie S16, PHI Centre, PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art and MR-63. In this outreach, the Cultural Corridor is also linking with the local ecosystem by involving nearby merchants to implement a dedicated offer and their participation in the promotion. Altogether, these institutions intend to make the Cultural Corridor a destination of pleasure and discovery.

We have deployed signage of coloured, blue and orange stickers, designed by Caserne Studio, on the ground along William and Ottawa Streets in Griffintown to encourage this 2.3 km cultural wandering. This project was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Fonds de maintien des actifs stratégiques en tourisme de Tourisme Montréal, with the financial participation of the Quebec government.

The public artworks created by Alexis Vaillancourt, Lebonar and Thaïla Khampo and coordinated by MR-63 have brought local talent to the forefront to help Griffintown become more cultural, inclusive and green. This intervention is funded under the Entente sur le développement culturel de Montréal between the City of Montreal and the Government of Quebec with the support of Le Sud-Ouest borough.

Between now and the end of 2021, the cultural actors will offer you a rich program with dozens of activities and events to discover along the Cultural Corridor: visual arts, digital arts, immersive experiences, music, public artworks, and unifying events.

Not to be missed:

FAUNE, a groundbreaking augmented reality experience by the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma in collaboration with MR-63

https://nouveaucinema.ca/en/films/faune



in collaboration with AS I WALK by Sylvia Safdie and SOMEONE'S ALWAYS LISTENING by Philippe Battikha; the Fonderie Darling's two new exhibitions

https://fonderiedarling.org/en/exhibition-on-view



two new exhibitions REVERSALS AND DIVERSIONS, a sculpture exhibition by artist Gilles Mihalcean at 1700 La Poste

http://1700laposte.com/en/expositions/gilles-mihalcean/



MYSTERIOUS BARRICADES, a solo exhibition by artist Paul Morstad at the Galerie Youn

https://galerieyoun.com/en/exhibitions/2021/paul-morstad



BEING LOVE BY JEREMY BROWN, a solo exhibition by artist Jeremy Brown at Galerie S16

https://s16gallery.com/show/galerie-s16-being-love-by-jeremy-brown



WE LIVE IN AN OCEAN OF AIR, a virtual reality experience at the PHI Centre

https://phi.ca/en/events/we-live-in-an-ocean-of-air/



LARRY ACHIAMPONG, and room in a bag of stars, and SENSING NATURE (Momenta Biennale de l'image) at the PHI Foundation for Contemporary Art

https://fondation-phi.org/en/exhibitions/



PIERRE DORION, a solo exhibition of the artist and PASCAL GRANDMAISON, solo exhibition of the artist to be found at Galerie Blouin Division

https://www.blouin-division.com/en/exhibitions



An NFT gallery, digital works by the most influential artists in the industry, presented by 0x Society and Bazart



IMAGINE MONET from December, an immersive experience at Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal as well as its permanent collection JARDINS INTÉRIEURS

https://www.arsenalcontemporary.com/mtl/exhib





as well as its permanent collection JARDINS INTÉRIEURS THE INFINITE , the immersive journey into space in virtual reality co-created by Studio PHI, Felix & Paul Studios, in association with TIME Studios, is sold-out and will end on November 7th at Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal. It was a flagship project implementing the Cultural Corridor, with more than 70,000 visitors strolling through our streets before and after their experience. The merchants are unanimous on the positive spin-offs and support the increase of these attendance initiatives.



Find the interactive map of the Cultural Corridor and all the information on the website :

Cultural Corridor — MR-63 (mr63.ca)

In the coming year, the team wants to bring vitality through culture to the neighbourhoods of Old Montreal, Griffintown and Little Burgundy while involving citizens at the heart of its development. It will create a collective infrastructure that will stimulate cultural, commercial and tourist dynamism, the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.

This essential union will enhance the Cultural Corridor's proposal, allowing it to express all its creativity, develop a new neighbourhood life and let this local journey to all.

"Culture is a priority for our government, which is why we are granting $10,000 in funding to the Cultural Corridor. The event allows citizens from here and elsewhere to discover several artistic attractions in our city and promote our local culture. On that note, I say to you, follow the path!"

- Nathalie Roy, Minister of Culture and Communications

"All over the world, tourists and visitors are looking for authentic, human experiences that immerse them in the life of vibrant neighborhoods. The Cultural Corridor hits the mark on the head with a project that showcases the talent and creativity of our artists and allows visitors to experience the unique flavour of different neighbourhoods in our beautiful city. Congratulations to the organizers for this unifying project, which will benefit both residents and visitors from here and abroad."

- Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions

"The City of Montréal is pleased to be associated with the Cultural Corridor project, which allows for the democratization of access to art and culture. Our administration is proud to see several cultural institutions join forces and offer the population a new way of seeing and discovering its neighbourhoods. The marriage between active transportation and culture is a promising one for the green and inclusive revival of our cultural metropolis," said the Mayor of Montreal, Valérie Plante.

-Valérie Plante, Mayor of Montreal

"This new step is significant in the realization of the Cultural Corridor project that my administration has supported since 2009. It will allow us to better promote the local cultural dynamism through a wide range of events, activities and exhibitions. It is also an essential element of the future heritage and cultural hub of Griffintown, which will bring together, among other things, the old vespasian halls in Wellington Square, the Wellington Signal Tower and the MR-63 facilities. The project is making great strides and I am confident that MR-63, with the support of the Sud-Ouest Borough, the Ville-Marie Borough and the City of Montreal, has the ability to make this project a success that will benefit the population."

-Benois Dorais, Mayor of Sud-Ouest Borough and President of the Executive Committee

"After the development and launch of Ottawa's Street public square, which reinforced the development of this cultural pole, we support the approach of MR-63 and PHI for the creation of a Cultural corridor in this sector of Old Montreal. We are very pleased with creating artistic pedestrian routes, which is part of our vision for the city. Our team reiterates its commitment to support the emergence of new and innovative cultural projects in Ville-Marie."

-Robert Beaudry, City Councillor, Ville-Marie, Responsible for property management and planning, housing, large parks and Parc Jean-Drapeau

"Montreal is known and recognized for the richness and diversity of its cultural experiences. Tourisme Montréal is proud to be associated with the "Follow the Path" cultural attractions. It promotes quality tourism products in a structured and dynamic manner through an exemplary collaborative approach. We invite residents and visitors to our beautiful city to come and enjoy many of the experiences offered along this Cultural corridor in the South-West and Old Montréal districts."



-Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montréal

"The recent evolution of Griffintown tends to confirm the positive impact of the artists' presence on the harmonious development of the neighborhoods, contributing to the overall attractiveness of the metropolis. The Darling Foundry actively participated in the development of the Cultural Corridor concept on Ottawa Street in 2010. Through its realization, the cultural organizations involved and their partners affirm the role of art and the presence of artists in enriching the well-being and quality of life of the community."

-Caroline Andrieux, Founder, General and Artistic Director of Fonderie Darling

"Montreal will always be an accessible cultural city, and it is thanks to initiatives like the Cultural Corridor. On behalf of the PHI team, we are pleased that this cultural and tourist offer can contribute to maintaining the city of Montreal's status as a cultural destination."



-Éric Albert, President and CEO of PHI

"The commitment of local partners and the support of City's administrators has been decisive in the realization of the Cultural Corridor's first activation. “Follow the Path” has been conceived as an invitation to discover local culture but also to foster synergy between cultural actors in favor of creating citizen cohesion, a strong cultural identity, and a major attraction for Montreal. MR-63 thus pursues its role of energizing this territory and participates in making it more cultural, inclusive, patrimonial and green."

-Paul-Hugo Baptiste, Responsable du Corridor Culturel, MR-63

