Express Wash On Vaughn Coming Soon to Montgomery, Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Express Wash On Vaughn, the third location of the Express Wash concept, is anticipated to begin construction in early 2022 with plans to open for business by fall. The state-of-the-art car wash is being developed by TriStar Asset Management, a family owned and operated real estate development and management company.

TriStar Asset Management has grown to become a regional presence known for its leadership and management of diversified commercial and residential real estate portfolios. Collectively, the executive team has over 50 years of professional, real estate, and business expertise.

Express Wash On Vaughn will boast industry-leading amenities including complimentary clean towels, window cleaner, vacuums, pressurized air tools, and mat cleaners. All vacuum bays will be covered with sun canopies. The 4,700-square-foot car wash will be located at the southwest corner of Vaughn and Bell Road. Express Wash On Vaughn will offer daily wash specials as well as enrollment into a monthly membership club.

ABOUT TRISTAR MANAGEMENT

TriStar Asset Management is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

