ShoeFy to Align Its Roadmap with Metaverse

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShoeFy announces that the long-awaited sNFTs (Shoe NFTs) is tentatively scheduled to release in mid-November. From a total of 10,000 sNFTs, the first 3000 sNFTs will be exclusively minted as the genesis sNFTs. ShoeFy, a metaverse company, has the vision of creating an ecosystem that spans across the areas of digital fashion NFTs to play-to-earn games, where users can compete to win limited NFTs or SHOE tokens. ShoeFy is at the forefront of innovation when it comes to it being a metaverse company, keeping its finger on the pulse with the incoming innovation and thus creating a product fit for the demands of a metaverse, DeFi and NFT fashion.



ShoeFy’s roadmap:

The ShoeFy team is continuously working on the progress of the roadmap, currently, they are in the stage of finalising the development of the platform, soon they will proceed to stress testing on Rinkeby and sample sNFT (Shoe NFT) minting to ensure that all the functions of the platform are ready for deployment. They are working towards releasing the platform in November, allowing users to stake their newly minted sNFTs for a high promotional APY. The users can stake SHOE tokens on the native ShoeFy Platform into three ultra-high APY pools, ranging from 500% with a 90-day lockup, to lower APY with shorter lockups.

In parallel to the current development, ShoeFy is gearing up to dive into the deep digital world of the metaverse called the Shoeverse. The ShoeVerse will have exciting activities including, shoe contests, shoe battles, and shoe fashion shows and a shoeverse play-to-earn game. The Shoeverse will be later on, integrated with other metaverse and gaming platforms, which the team is currently in talks with. ShoeFy will become a digital shoe brand in the digital world. ShoeFy looks forward to opening both showrooms and stores in the digital world. ShoeFy shoes will be made wearable for the Avatars in the metaverse. This is a long-term vision where ShoeFy aims to become a leading digital fashion brand in the metaverse.

ShoeFy is backed by big names like DuckDao, MoonWhale, ExNetwork, AU21, Basics Capital, Dutch Crypto Investors and more . ShoeFy carried out its IDO across 7 different reputable launchpads where some of them sold out within seconds! After a week-long sold-out IDOs from 11th – 14th Oct, ShoeFy had a successful launch on Gate.io and Uniswap on 19th Oct 2021. At the time of writing the article, ShoeFy managed to place itself amongst the top gainers of metaverse projects on coingecko with over +50 % up in the last 24 hours.

“The transition of Facebook to become a metaverse company is a significant step towards the future of how we all interact on the internet. We already live in a 2D metaverse, we interact with our colleagues via Slack, Telegram, with our friends on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok.

We see the trend of brands and large companies moving to NFT technology and blockchain since it provides a trusted and verifiable solution for any kind of business.

Therefore, as the CMO of ShoeFy, a digital fashion brand which brings DeFi level utility to NFTs I view this as a very positive catalyst for future development of the industry.” - Michal, CMO of ShoeFy.

About ShoeFy:

ShoeFy is an innovative decentralized platform that combines Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Fungible Tokens (FT). ShoeFy will have two tokens namely, SHOE (ERC-20), the native Fungible Token, and sNFTs (ERC-721) which are algorithmically programmed and randomly generated on-chain.

It is a futuristic NFT project. It utilizes cutting-edge DeFi tools to maximize returns by providing options for both farming and staking using its sNFT to generate passive income in SHOE tokens. Over time, ShoeFy will tap into different ecosystems of Gaming, Collectibles, and the metaverse. Further, it will also expand to different other merchandise, partnering with reputable fashion brands.

