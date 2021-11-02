urban-gro, Inc. Announces November 2021 Event Participation

Lafayette, Colo., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company focused on the indoor Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) market, today announced that the Company will participate in the following events:



Rocky Mountain Microcap VIII Conference, Centennial, CO, Nov. 3: Dan Droller, EVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, will present urban-gro’s advancements in the indoor CEA industry. A live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.urban-gro.com.

Roth 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event, Virtual, Nov. 16: Bradley Nattrass, Chairman and CEO will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with registered participants.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at these conferences, investors should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Call

A reminder that urban-gro’s management team will host a conference call and audio webcast on November 09, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET consisting of prepared remarks followed by a question and answer session related to the Company's operational and financial highlights.

Participant Numbers: 888-506-0062 (U.S.), 973-528-0011 (International)

Event Link: https://ir.urban-gro.com/news-events/

About urban-gro, Inc.

