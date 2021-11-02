Swann Debuts the SwannBuddy™ Video Doorbell

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swann, the global leader in DIY security for over three decades, is proud to announce the launch of two new products, adding to its industry-leading lineup of smart home and business security solutions. Starting today, the SwannBuddy™ Video Doorbell and Swann Alert Sensors are available to buy via swann.com and leading retailers. These budget-friendly and future-proof smart security products are a first step in building a scalable solution that can be built upon as the security needs grow.

The easy-install SwannBuddy™ Video doorbell and Alert Sensors are for those who are keen to set up a DIY at home, rental apartment or small business for complete peace of mind.

Swann is the only brand on the market that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions. These new products integrate with the latest Swann Security app that is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Key features of the SwannBuddy™ Video Doorbell:

100% Wireless with long battery life

1080p Full HD

Powerful Vertical View (can see packages on the ground and the faces of visitors, plus a wide 110° wide viewing angle)

Heat & Motion-Sensing

Night Vision

Smart Mobile Alerts

2-Way Talk

Free Local Storage plus Cloud Backup

Chime Unit (can play up to six different chimes; great if someone wants to know there's a visitor without having to access their phone)

Integrate with Swann ecosystem and/or add on to existing Swann products

Swann's new Sensor line includes a Window/Door Alert Sensor to detect movement at window and door frames, Motion Alert Sensor with PIR to monitor heat and movement, and Leak Alert Sensor to detect water leakage and flooding. There's also an Indoor Siren with selectable alert sounds and warnings, adjustable volume levels, and optional flashing lights to deter intruders or use in silent mode.

All the Sensors and Siren interconnect via Wi-Fi and then connect wirelessly to the Swann Security app. Arm, disarm, and receive silent alerts via smartphone from anywhere in the world. Use them to form part of a customizable low-cost smart home security solution that can be used alone or enhanced by adding Swann's wireless cameras or additional sensors or can be added to existing Swann wired security kits.

Key features of the Swann Sensors and Siren:

A low-cost entry into the Swann ecosystem and/or add on to current Swann products

Wireless: connect to Wi-Fi, battery-powered (just add AA or AAA batteries)

Available as a single device to fit a niche need but easily expanded if required

No hub necessary, avoiding what consumers see as an unnecessary cost

Combine the Siren with the SwannBuddy™ Video Doorbell and use it as a speaker to alert users when there's someone at the door

"The team at Swann is proud to bring the SwannBuddy™ Video Doorbell and new Alert Sensors to market," says Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann. "These products give current and future consumers more options to secure their property and stress less about their safety."

About Swann:

Swann is a global leader in do-it-yourself security monitoring and has been providing innovative yet cost-effective security and consumer electronics solutions for over 30 years, having started in Melbourne, Australia. Swann creates and stands behind the world's smartest, most intuitive, and best-value security solutions to empower consumers to protect and stay connected to their home or business no matter where life takes them. With offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, China and Hong Kong, and distribution partners around the globe, Swann is a key player in the global DIY security market. Swann partners with leading retailers and distributors such as Best Buy, Sam's Club, Lowe's Home Improvement, Menards, Costco Wholesale, Amazon, Dixons Carphone, Currys PC World, Screwfix, Exertis, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bunnings Warehouse, Jaycar Electronics, Officeworks, Ingram Micro and more. Swann's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people and making every home and business a safe place. Stay updated with Swann via social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linked In, and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Woo

Tiffany@presspassla.com

