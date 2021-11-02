The Logistics Company Secures Support Contract With Fort Hood, Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Logistics Company, Inc. (TLC) was awarded a $15 million contract to provide support to mobilizing/demobilizing Soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas. Of the 12 bids submitted, TLC's was chosen due to their company's stellar reputation for strategy, development, implementation, and training.

As part of the three-year contract terms, TLC will be providing support to mobilizing/demobilizing Soldiers in 10 out of 12 task areas:

DPTMS Plans (Task Area 1)

Site Support for billeting (Task Area 11)

Plans and Operations at North Fort Hood (Task Area 1)

Warehouse and Supply Services (Task Area 8)

Fort Hood Mobilization Support (Task Area 3)

Fuel and Transportation Support (Task Areas 2, 7, 9)

Security Support (Task Area 4)

Human Resources and Mail Room Support (Task Area 5)

Information Management Support (Task Area 12)

A service-disabled, veteran-owned business, TLC has been in business for 25 years principally in the Department of Defense market, providing superior logistics services at an economical value without ever compromising their core values in quality, ethics, and social responsibility.

"We are honored to once again service The United States Army," said TLC CEO Teresa Fletcher. "Our partnership with Fort Hood is the result of our team's dedication and achievements. We could not be more proud or more excited to exceed the expectations set forth in our agreement."

About The Logistics Company

The Logistics Company exists to provide high-quality Base Operations and logistics support certified to ISO 9001:2015 standards. Our team of professionals brings technical expertise from both the military and industry and is globally responsive to our customer requirements. We are a disabled veteran-owned government contractor focused on the health, welfare and safety of our employees, stakeholders, clients and the U.S. military. For over 25 years, we have provided smart, economical solutions for even the toughest projects with quality and integrity that produce mission success.

