The Global Library Management Software Market is expected to grow by $ 273.59 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

Our report on the library management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand for library management software from APAC and the growing need for library management software in K-12 schools in the US. In addition, a rise in demand for library management software from APAC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The library management software market analysis includes end-user and deployment segments and geographic landscape.



The library management software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• School library

• Public library

• Academic library

• Others



By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in technological advancements and M&A in the library services and automation market as one of the prime reasons driving the library management software market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on library management software market covers the following areas:

• Library management software market sizing

• Library management software market forecast

• Library management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading library management software market vendors that include Awapal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Axiell Group, Civica UK Ltd., CR2 Technologies Ltd., Insight Informatics Pty Ltd., PowerSchool Group LLC, PrimaSoft PC Inc., ProQuest LLC, PTFS Inc., and Soutron Ltd. Also, the library management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

