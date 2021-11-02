TraQiQ launches “Spin-the-wheel”, gamification program for Loyalty programs

BELLEVUE, WA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TraQiQ, Inc. (OTC QB: TRIQ) (the "Company" or "TraQiQ"), a leading provider of AI based Loyalty programs and Last mile solutions announced the launch of its gamified experience for its loyalty programs.



The “Spin-to-Win” feature allows TraQiQ’s clients to create a fully customizable program for their users to win rewards, points, cashback, vouchers, tokens or products. The end-user community creates daily, weekly, monthly or annual Spin-to-win games. They get to choose the duration of the campaigns, the number of possible wins, the number of entries, etc. This deeply customized experience allows TraQiQ’s customers to create the optimal and deeply personalized Loyalty & Rewards program for their user community.

“In our latest features release, we have introduced Gamification tools that our clients can customize to their brand personalities and have a deeper engagement with the end-user in a fun and meaningful way. This creates a win-win situation when TraQiQ’s customers get to connect with their end-user community, and the end-users get valuable rewards” said Sandeep Soni, President of the Kringle business of TraQiQ. “The product features are currently being deployed with Fortune 500 companies in South-East Asia.

The “Spin-the wheel” feature also allows the creation of quizzes, surveys and other such products to connect with the end-users. For example, every satisfaction survey could be used by the company to create more “points” for the user. Similarly, on the other end of the spectrum, the company can use multiple types of rewards for the user community. They can have points, tokens, vouchers, or even cash-back.

This is also an important step by TraQiQ into the area of building employee loyalty. These surveys and other tools can be used to alert employers about employee mental health & overload. In addition, the gamification elements promote friendly competition and collaboration between teams.

TraQiQ, Inc.

TraQiQ, Inc. is a global technology company with a suite of products designed to help identify customers, facilitate transactions and fulfil transactions. TraQiQ’s leading edge Loyalty and Last Mile solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world and are helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability and driving efficient financial transactions.

