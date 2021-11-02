Magnetoencephalography Market size worth $ 300.52 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.32% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Magnetoencephalography Market ” By Application (Clinical Application, Research Applications), By End User (Hospitals, Imaging Centers, Academic And Research Institutes), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Magnetoencephalography Market size was valued at USD 199.81 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 300.52 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.32% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Magnetoencephalography Market Overview

Rising global population and average lifespan, the incidence of neurological disorders is on the rise, worldwide. Alzheimer’s disease is a growing epidemic. In the present case scenario, more than 5.8 million Americans have Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, it is expected that nearly 14 million (approx.). Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and is more prevalent among people above 65 years of age. This number is expected to increase during the forecast period which will be worsening the situation in the coming years.

Hence, the prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders is on the rise, contributing to the growth of the Magnetoencephalography Market. Over the past few years, a new type of sensor has emerged for measuring neuromagnetic signals, called an optically pumped magnetometer (OPM). The typical optically pumped magnetometer design uses a photodiode to measure the intensity of laser light after it has passed through a gas-filled glass cell.

The wavelength of the laser is precisely tuned to the resonance frequency of alkali gas atoms in the cell. The sensitivity of OPMs has significantly raised in recent years and is now similar to that of SQUID sensors. However, as the preference for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanning, computerized axial tomography (CT) scanning, and positron emission tomography (PET) scanning is rising that might hinder the market growth over the forecast timeline.

Key Development

In 2017, 1.9 million dollars were spent on collaborative research between scientists at the University of Nottingham and University College London (UCL) to improve the mapping of the human brain. Researchers working on magnetoencephalography (MEG) have 3D printed a prototype helmet that could triple the sensitivity of current MEG devices.

York Instruments Ltd., a Croton Healthcare company, purchased Elekta’s magnetoencephalography (MEG) business in July 2017.

Leti, a France-based technology research institute, developed a next-generation MEG scanning device, wearable brain scanner, or MEG helmet, in November 2017 for enhanced epilepsy and brain tumor diagnostics.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Croton healthcare, Ricoh Company, Ltd., Compumedics Limited, CTF MEG International Services LP.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Magnetoencephalography Market On the basis of Application, End User, and Geography.

Magnetoencephalography Market, By Application Clinical Application Research Applications







Magnetoencephalography Market, By End User Hospitals Imaging Centers Academic and Research Institutes







Magnetoencephalography Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



