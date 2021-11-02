Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Screen Media’s Acquisition of Worldwide Rights to Fast Charlie

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced Screen Media’s acquisition of worldwide rights to the upcoming hitman thriller Fast Charlie starring Pierce Brosnan and directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt, Clear & Present Danger).



Charlie Swift has worked for his aging mob boss Stan for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend, and has no plans to leave anyone alive.

“We are thrilled to be working with the immense talent involved with Fast Charlie,” said Screen Media President, David Fannon. “Pierce Brosnan, Phillip Noyce and Richard Wenk have delivered some of the most commercial, action-filled films of the past few decades. We’re certain audiences across the globe will jump at the chance to enter into this exciting world and story.”

“The first film I ever sold internationally was the first film Dan Grodnik ever produced,” said Foresight Unlimited Chairman Mark Damon. “Now, forty years, and 50 films later, it’s great to reunite with Dan on such a fabulous project. The Richard Wenk script is both fun and exciting - a killer script - that will make a killer film about an especially likable killer.”

The original screenplay is written by Richard Wenk (The Magnificent Seven, The Equalizer), inspired by the Edgar Award-nominated novel Gun Monkeys by Victor Gischler. Daniel Grodnik (Bobby) and Mitchell Welch (Chain of Command) will produce. Screen Media’s David Fannon and Seth Needle, and Foresight Unlimited’s Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe, and David Nagelberg will executive produce on behalf of companies. The film is scheduled to begin production in January.

Pierce Brosnan will be seen in Warner Brothers’ Black Adam, set for release next summer, as well as Netflix’s action/comedy The Out-Law. Brosnan is represented by CAA, the Special Artists Agency and Viewpoint.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

