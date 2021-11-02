Mitch Gould and Nutritional Products International: Stock Markets Reaching Record Highs

BOCA RATON, FL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stock markets, on almost any given day, seem to shatter previous records.

On Monday, all three major stock indexes, Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, closed at record levels.

“Driving the market has been a strong earnings season in the third quarter,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “Everyone is waiting to see what the Federal Reserve does this week to slow down inflation.”

Gould said the economy has weathered challenges, such as supply-chain issues, which have caused companies headaches and may still affect the holiday shopping season.

“Still, with the ups and downs of the pandemic and supply-chain issues, the markets have done remarkably well this year,” Gould said. “People are driving strong earnings because they have been on a buying spree.

“Shopping therapy is keeping the economy moving in a positive direction,” he added.

Entrepreneur.com reported that easing concerns of the Delta variants and an improved labor market could very well spark continued consumer discretionary spending.

“While short-term inflation concerns rose to a 13-year high, the impact on confidence was muted. The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances all increased in October—a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth through the final months of 2021,” according to an article in Entrepreneur.com.

Gould said pent-up consumer demand, lower than expected jobless claims, and hope that the Fed will gradually decrease its fiscal stimulus support actions are positive factors pushing the stock market indexes to record highs.

Gould founded Nutritional Products International to help domestic and international health and wellness companies launch new products or expand their presence in the U.S. market.

Gould developed the “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which offers services, such as marketing and sales, that a successful product launch needs.

“I created a turnkey, one-stop-shop that provides brands everything they need to have a successful product launch,” he added.

Gould said brands understand that the pandemic compressed several years of online sales growth into a short period of time, which is why NPI has increased its e-commerce division.

“The trajectory of online sales had been upward before the pandemic,” Gould said, adding that e-commerce exploded because of COVID-19.

Gould understands the importance of digital sales because in the early 2000s he was part of a ‘Powerhouse Trifecta’ that placed more than 100 brands onto Amazon’s new health and wellness category.

Joining Gould in this historic moment in Amazon’s history was Jeff Fernandez, who was on the Amazon team stocking the new category, and Kenneth E. Collins, who then worked for Muscle Foods.

“Together, we directed more than 100 brands and even more products to Amazon’s virtual shelves,” Gould said.

The “Powerhouse Trifecta” is still working together today.

Fernandez is now NPI’s president and Collins the company’s executive vice president.”

“Why break up a winning team,” Gould said. “Our experience and knowledge is our competitive advantage.”

