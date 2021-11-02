Stryten Energy Makes Debut at AAPEX 2021, Challenges the Status Quo

Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy is unveiling its new brand at AAPEX 2021 along with a full lineup of energy storage solutions and technologies for the automotive aftermarket and adjacent businesses. The new name reflects the company’s broader focus across the energy spectrum to help solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges.

In Stryten Energy Booth #2820, the biggest spotlight will be on Stryten’s Enhanced Flooded Batteries (EFBs), which bring tremendous growth opportunities to the automotive aftermarket industry. Increasing computerization of cars has led to increases in cycling failures in modern vehicles with Standard Flooded batteries installed. EFBs offer significantly improved battery performance and bring numerous sustainability benefits including greater fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions when used in stop-start vehicles.

“As a company that provides a large range of energy storage options, including advanced lead and lithium, Stryten Energy is focused on providing the right technology for every energy storage need,” said Mike Judd, President and Chief Operating Officer, Stryten Energy. “Stryten Energy has brought EFB to the North American market, where we are filling a large gap in battery options for today’s modern vehicles packed with electronic features.”

Independent third-party testing comparing Stryten’s EFB to Standard Flooded batteries indicates that EFB offers three times the life cycle and twice the charge acceptance of Standard Flooded Batteries. Test data has also shown that EFB outperforms AGM in under-hood applications for vehicles equipped with a flooded battery from the factory, given its greater energy availability, increased battery life and high heat tolerance.

The Stryten Energy booth at AAPEX will feature the following:

Transportation: In addition to our EFB batteries, our Transportation booth section will feature a variety of automotive, marine and heavy-duty battery options for multiple applications. We have a large range of options including Standard Flooded batteries, AGM and EFB.

Motive Power: Stryten's lithium battery, which provides increased cycle life and lower maintenance requirements for Class I, II, and III forklifts as well as Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and other demanding applications, will be on display. We'll also have our Tubular Low Maintenance battery, an efficient power solution for forklifts and other material handling vehicles, as well as our popular Fury modular charger.

Essential Power: Visitors can learn more about our options for essential power for telecom, utilities and UPS needs, including a suite of batteries and chargers, racking, service and recycling.

Military and Government: We'll have information on our Stryten batteries used by the U.S. Military and Government for a range of critical applications including combat vehicles, submarines, military communication systems, data centers, material handling and more.

“You’ll see our latest in transportation batteries at AAPEX, but unlike what others will bring, you will also see cutting-edge technologies, as well as batteries and chargers to meet the needs of everything around your business,” said Tim Vargo, Chief Executive Officer. “We’re not here just to sell you a battery, but to help you advance your business goals across the organization.”

In keeping with Stryten’s “Energy to Challenge” mantra, the company will also be issuing a challenge for AAPEX attendees. Stryten booth visitors will have the chance to compete in a daily trivia game and win prizes.

Stop by Booth #2820 to see our technologies in action, meet with our experts and take on our daily trivia challenges.

About Stryten Energy

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the transportation, motive power, essential power, military and government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead and lithium batteries, intelligent chargers and cloud-based software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at www.stryten.com.

Study methodology

The study referenced above is an in-depth analysis conducted by an independent third-party battery testing company. This study evaluated the performance of the new Stryten Enhanced Flooded Battery (EFB) technology against other battery technologies currently available in the North American replacement market, Standard Flooded and Absorbed Glass Mat. Standard industry test protocols were used in the evaluation.

