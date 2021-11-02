New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178671/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

Data center colocation is a service provided by organizations offering enterprise businesses with a shared, secure space to store data and numerous other equipment hardware.The enterprise customer interacts with the colocation company in a manner like a rental relationship with a property manager, in which the customer rents storage space within the facility.



Typically, the equipment, such as servers in addition to other hardware, is provided by the customer.

The emergence of the industrial 4.0 revolution, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics necessitates reliable and flexible IT resources. Furthermore, the rise in penetration of cloud computing, as well as rapid digitalization, have resulted in the steady growth of the data center industry. Moreover, the switch to remote working and work-from-home increases the need for security concerns in data centers has significantly augmented the demand for data center colocation services.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global data center colocation market growth assessment includes the analysis of the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of World. The Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by key factors such as the rapid surge in digitization and modernization, the shift towards extensive cloud technology usage, and the emergence of high-end technologies such as artificial intelligence.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Regardless of operational location, the competitive rivalry within the global data center colocation market is also determined by the service reliability, cost of services offered, as well as scalability parameters. Moreover, the competition in infrastructure is heavily reliant on customer retention, cost, warranty, product innovation, aftermarket services, and reseller base.

Some of the top companies operating in the market include Equinix, Digital Reality, China Telecommunications Corporation, etc.



Our report offerings include:

• Explore key findings of the overall market

• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)

• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions

• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations

• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share

• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.

• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.

• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments



Companies mentioned

1. CHINA TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION

2. CYRUSONE INC

3. CYXTERA

4. DIGITAL REALTY

5. EQUINIX

6. GLOBAL SWITCH

7. IRON MOUNTAIN

8. KDDI CORPORATION

9. NTT COMMUNICATIONS

10. QTS REALTY TRUST (ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FUNDS)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06178671/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________