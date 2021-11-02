Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Details Its Acquisition of MINERA RADIANTE S.A.C. Mining Company

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC symbol MONI) provides details of current acquisition of 95% of MINERA RADIANTE S.A.C. The company has been operational since June of 2013 and has been led by Darwin Cardenas Mendoza, a third-generation Peruvian miner.



Moon tasked a team to perform almost three months of exploratory due diligence on the ground from the South tip of Peru to the Northern Border of Ecuador meeting with numerous local municipalities, tribal leaders, and land owners. Moon has been searching for the best opportunities for its long-term future in Peru while considering the current state of available opportunities for mineral processing and continuous mineral supply.

Moon purchased 95% of Minera Radiante S.A.C., who will still work with a 4th generation Incan Miner, who will retain a 5% stake in the company, while Mr. Mendoza consults Moon to pave a path for the new generations of Peruvian Miners that will forge a relationship between Moon’s mining operations and the Peruvian government’s new plan for legalizing artisanal miners of which control the majority of Peru’s approx. 29,000 gold mines in the 6th largest gold reserve in the world.

This acquisition provides Moon a fully registered local company poised for everything from exploration, exploitation, purchase and sale of mineral, acquisition of mines and treatment and processing of all types of minerals including metals, polymetallic and quarries of all kinds, wholesale/retail of various minerals, Marketing, distributing, buying, and selling to wholesale and retail.

Marketing, distributing, buying, and selling of various minerals to wholesale/retail includes minerals such as: copper, zinc, silver, gold, lead, coal anthracite, tungsten, manganese, iron, carbonate of calcium, sulfates of magnesium, potassium, sulfur, dolomite, marble, sulfates and phosphates, tailings, concentrates, semi-precious stones, and derivatives in mining in general. Most of all, it secures the local relationships for Moon’s growth and sustainability in the Peruvian mining industry.

Mr. Mendoza has over 30 years of active operational experience in all facets in community mining, mineral exploration, mineral logistics, mineral processing, field management and has ran various operations for majors, juniors and artisanals at all levels.

Mr. Mendoza is a native Incan Peruvian and will ensure operations are in order with all tribal, providential, municipal, regional and national ordinances using best practices.

“Intelligent Strategic Relationships Forged Today Using the Minerals of Our Ancestry will Provide Mutual Long-Term Benefits to our Shareholders and Our People.” - DARWIN CARDENAS MENDOZA

