The global audio codec market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.60% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

An audio codec is a computer program that can encode or decode a digital data stream, which decodes or encodes audio.The use of smartphones is surging worldwide.



For instance, it has increased from 3668 million in 2016 to 6738 million in 2021 in terms of the number of users.The MP3 codec in smartphones works with Bluetooth connections.



Also, Bluetooth devices have a calculated connectivity range, three meters for headphones. The manner of Bluetooth transmission from smartphones to headphones is determined by the audio codec.

In addition, the primary goal of the audio codec is to transmit a high-fidelity signal at the minimum bit rate.As a result, with the rising use of smartphones, the demand for audio codecs is set to increase during the forecast period.



At the same time, the market growth is hindered by the patent and IP licensing and vast availability of free open sources.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global audio codec market growth evaluation includes the analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is estimated to harbor the largest revenue share in the global market.



The rising young population in the region offers a conducive base for media streaming.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The established players account for 50% of the global share and are sustaining it through acquisitions.This is one of the significant factors contributing to high competitive rivalry.



Texas Instruments Incorporated, Dialog Semiconductor Plc (Acquired by Renesas), Dolby Laboratories Inc, Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, etc., are among the established market players.



