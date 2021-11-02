Global Carrier Screening Market Size to Raise $4.00 Billion by 2030: AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global carrier screening market was accounted for at $1.37 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Emphasis on early disease detection and prevention and technological advancements drive the growth of the global carrier screening market. However, lack of standard guidelines for carrier screening hinders the market growth. On the contrary, growing awareness of carrier screening would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 outbreak encouraged pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to join forces to develop vaccines and address the issues of medicine supply chain.

The increased demand for management of Covid-19 increased the opportunities for carrier screen market.

The report segments the global carrier screening market on the basis of type, technology, end user, and region.

Based on type, the expanded carrier screening segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report includes an analysis of the targeted disease carrier screening segments.

On the basis of technology, the DNA sequencing segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The global carrier screening market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The global carrier screening market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Invitae, OPKO Health, Fulgent Genetics, Myriad Genetics, Sema4, Illumina, Eurofins Scientific, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Quest Diagnostics.

