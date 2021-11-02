WSJ. Magazine Celebrates 11th Annual Innovator Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSJ. Magazine hosted its 11th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City last night. The annual awards gala returned to a star-studded in-person format, while simultaneously premiering an all-access virtual presentation, allowing everyone to watch the honorees being recognized for impactful achievements made in their respective fields.



Selected by WSJ. Magazine editors, the eight pioneering talents, each of whom is featured on a cover of the magazine’s highly anticipated November Issue, include: Colson Whitehead (Literature), Kim Jones (Fashion), Kim Kardashian West (Brand), Lewis Hamilton (Sports), Lil Nas X (Music), Maya Lin (Art), Ryan Reynolds (Entertainment & Entrepreneurship) and Sesame Street (Public Service).

“If the last 20 months have taught me anything it’s that the world needs Innovators now more than ever,” said Kristina O’Neill, editor in chief of WSJ. Magazine. “That’s why I’m so thankful for the imagination and determination this year’s honorees bring to everything they do. And to be able to host them in person, to feel the power of their transformative vision gathered in one room—it’s what makes this issue and event something I look forward to all year.”

“This year's celebration marks not only a return to in-person events, but a moment in time when the trusted journalism of The Wall Street Journal has never been more in demand given its ability to inform, edify and inspire us all,” said Josh Stinchcomb, global chief revenue officer of The Wall Street Journal. “I salute both this year's Innovators as well as the generous support of our sponsors Harry Winston, Samsung, Rémy Martin and Foxtrot—without whom none of this would have been possible.”

View the full Innovator 2021 Awards presentation HERE.

Read all the honorees' cover stories at https://wsjinnovators.com/

WSJ. Magazine’s November issue will be available in the U.S. on Saturday, November 13.

Presenting sponsors of this year’s program were Samsung, Harry Winston and Rémy Martin, along with participating sponsor Foxtrot.

About WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards

Launched in 2011, WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards recognizes groundbreaking talents from a range of disciplines, including fashion, art, entertainment, architecture, design, technology, the performing arts, philanthropy, food, literature and more.

https://wsjinnovators.com/

As an annual event, Innovators has blossomed into one of The Wall Street Journal’s signature franchises; the combination of special-edition print issue, red-carpet gala and multiple digital extensions reaches WSJ.’s largest global audience every year. As an expression of editorial mission, it encapsulates everything readers have come to expect from the award-winning magazine: a gathering of ambitious, forward-looking minds, whose originality has led to meaningful change and offers inspiration to others.

About WSJ. Magazine

WSJ. is The Wall Street Journal’s award-winning luxury lifestyle magazine. With authority, sophistication and a unique sensibility, WSJ.’s digital platforms and print issues cover a wide range of cultural topics, from fashion and food to architecture and design. Visit www.wsjmagazine.com .

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, podcasts and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. and world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).