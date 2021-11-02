AmpliTech Group MMIC Design Center (AGMDC) Unveils Initial Low Noise Semiconductor Designs for Production

Bohemia, New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of state-of-the-art signal-processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications, announces its Texas MMIC Design Center (AGMDC), is now fully operational and its initial designs have been released for wafer production.

These designs integrate AmpliTech’s industry-leading low noise figures into more compact packages that will allow for integration into a larger range of consumer applications.

This initial round is comprised of new MMIC products, including LNA amplifiers, filters, and attenuators. This round is expected to be completed, with preliminary datasheets for all new products becoming available before the end of Q1 2022. As previously reported, the company is in process of patenting this leading MMIC technology, which will be utilized to further advance their core products and capitalize on their recent entry into the LNB/LNBF market, allowing customers to offer more consistent, reliable, and durable communication solutions.

Fawad Maqbool, CEO, commented, “We find that semiconductors today, do not provide the performance network providers need, to achieve true 5G data rates in excess of 1 Gb per second. This initial round of products will enable the company to offer high-performance MMICs for the wireless 5G cellular, satcom, and military markets. This achievement further shows our ability to implement our strategic plan to begin delivering to customers, the hardware they need to advance network innovations at the rate today’s demands need them to.” Furthermore, Mr. Maqbool stated, “these MMICS will be space qualified to meet the challenging demands of LEO and MEO satellites”.

The Company is targeting major OEMs as well as system integrators, to substantially expand its addressable market. As part of a strategic plan of capital deployment, the company recently announced the moving of its corporate headquarters and consolidation of two manufacturing facilities into the Hauppauge Industrial Park in Long Island NY. With increased capacity, product offerings, operations staff, and testing capabilities, the company is advancing its goals to support the acceleration of the build-out of 5G infrastructure, quantum computing and space exploration. With its strong financial position, record backlog, and seasoned executive team, AmpliTech Group is proud of its progress and excited to offer its customers these groundbreaking products.

About AmpliTech (www.AmpliTechinc.com)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures state-of-the-art radio frequency (RF) components for global satellite communications, telecom (5G & IoT), space, defense, and quantum computing markets as well as systems and component design consulting services. AmpliTech has a 13+ year track record of developing high performance, custom solutions to meet the unique needs of some of the largest companies in the global industries we serve. We are proud of the unique skills, experience, and dedication of our focused team which enables us to deliver superior solutions, faster time to market, competitive pricing, excellent customer satisfaction and repeat business.

