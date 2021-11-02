Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01518525/?utm_source=GNW

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment is defined as cooling systems designed road transport vehicles like Vans, Trucks and Trailers. Against the backdrop of the growing importance of cold food chain, refrigerated road transportation is poised to witness increased demand in line with the growth in inland and outbound food logistics. The coming years are forecast to witness refrigerated vehicle fleet expansion among food transport companies. Transport of harvest to processing plants and transport of processed foods to retail markets both provide business opportunities for refrigerated transport. Also poised to drive growth in the market is technology innovation in refrigeration and cold storage. Continuous developments in cold chain are therefore poised to benefit refrigerated cargo services for temperature sensitive perishable goods. Future growth in this market will be indirectly influenced by factors such as health of key industries like food and beverage, pharmaceuticals and chemicals; trade patterns and transportation costs; globalization in food trade; food safety regulations; environmental regulations, economic, political, energy-related policies, and technological developments.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Trailers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heavy Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.5% share of the global Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market. Heavy trucks are used for medium distance outstation deliveries; while trailers and trailer trains are used for inter-state and inter-national long distance deliveries. Temperature-controlled equipment manufacturers are also focusing on the development of innovative refrigeration units for intermodal trailers that provide improved reliability and protect sensitive components during critical transportation operations including protection against vibration, shock, and thermal stress.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $306.7 Million by 2026



The Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 44.66% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$306.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$318.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. In the coming years, growth will be led by developing countries in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, driven by growing population, increasing disposable incomes and subsequent rise in consumption of food and non-food products, and developments in road infrastructure.



Vans & Light Trucks Segment to Reach $537.4 Million by 2026



Typically, vans are used for short distance and frequent local deliveries. As customer demand for frozen foods is generally in small quantities and multiple batches of assorted products, the scenario is expected to create demand for small refrigerated vehicles like vans and pick-up trucks. In the global Vans & Light Trucks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$325.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$472 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$49.2 Million by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Development of Cold Chain Logistics: The Cornerstone for Growth

in the Market

EXHIBIT 1: Driven by the Need for Safe Handling of Perishable

Products, Development of Cold Chain Bodes Well for

Refrigerated Road Transportation & Its Entire Value Chain:

Global Cold Chain Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of

Global Policy on Tackling COVID

EXHIBIT 3: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against

New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

Road Transport Refrigeration Equipment: Definition, Types &

Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Development of Cross Continent & Cross Country Highway Network

Bodes Well for Road Freight Transportation

EXHIBIT 6: Continuous Development of World?s Highways to Expand

Market Opportunities for Road Freight Transportation: Length

of Road Networks (In 000 Kilometers) in Top 15 Countries

Worldwide for the Year 2020

A Strong Freight Trucking Industry Supported by Rise in Global

Trade & Retail Brings Cheer to Road Freight Transportation

EXHIBIT 7: Trade & Transport Logistics Are Mutually

Reinforcing: Global Value of Export Trade (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2000, 2010 & 2019

What?s the Outlook for the Freight Trucking Industry?

EXHIBIT 8: Global Freight Trucking Revenues for Years 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026 (In US$ Billion) by Geographic Region

Rise of Digital Grocery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Pushes Up Demand

for Refrigerated Transportation Services

EXHIBIT 9: Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Rise in Online Grocery and Food Ordering to Step Up

the Role of Refrigerated Transportation: Global Online Food

Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019,

2021, 2023 & 2025

Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Further Drives the Value &

Importance of Refrigerated Transportation

EXHIBIT 11: Growing Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for

Refrigerated Road Transportation: Global Opportunity for

Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022,

2024, and 2026

Growing Biopharmaceutical Sales Spurs the Importance of

Refrigerated Transportation

EXHIBIT 12: The Booming Biopharmaceutical Industry Will Need

Robust Cold Chain Infrastructure, Particularly Last Mile

Refrigerated Transportation: Global Biopharmaceutical Sales

(In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

EXHIBIT 13: Growing Investments in Bo-Pharma Cold Chain

Infrastructure Acts as a Direct Demand Driver for Road

Transport Refrigeration Systems: Global Spending on Cold

Chain Technologies in the Biopharmaceuticals Industry (In

US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, and 2024

COVID-19 Vaccines & Scaling Up of Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain

to Boost Growth

Innovations to Battle Cost & Energy Efficiency Challenges to

Benefit Growth in the Market

Insulation Strategies in the Refrigerated Transportation

Industry: A Review

Polyurethane Foam Emerges as a Widely Used Cold Insulation

Material

Polystyrene Foam, A Rapidly Emerging Type of Cold Insulation

Phenolic Foam One of the Best Thermal Insulation Materials

Bio-Based Cold Insulation Materials Rise in Popularity

Eco-Friendly Refrigerants Rise in Popularity

Recycled CO Rises in Popularity Over Synthetic Refrigerants

A Peek Into the Disruptive Rise of Blockchain Enabled

Refrigerated Containers

Refrigerated Transportation Becomes Increasingly Intelligent

Smart Reefers Trucks Emerge Over the Horizon

Fully Electric and Eco-Friendly Refrigeration Units Pick Up

Momentum

Push Towards Multi-Temperature Refrigerated Trucks and Trailers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

