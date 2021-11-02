Vital Farms Shows a Transparent View of Life on Their Farms Through the Eyes of Their Most Honest Residents: The Hens

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to honest and ethically produced food, Vital Farms has little patience for Bullsh*t.



While other food producers talk a big game, Vital Farms believes in being honest and transparent, like taking real steps through its Traceability initiative to enable people to see a 360-degree video of the farm and the hens that laid their eggs. In addition, the brand launched campaigns, including “ Bullsh*t Free ” in 2019 and “ Where Honest Food is Raised ” in 2021, that unapologetically debunked misleading claims.

Now, Vital Farms is evolving its truth-telling, inviting a new perspective, with its first out-of-home campaign titled “Hens Behind the Lens.” For this new campaign, Vital Farms and its creative agency of record, Preacher, let the hens takeover, allowing them to use a custom-built, hen-friendly camera to create a firsthand look at their daily life.

The camera features a pressure-sensor platform that, when pecked or stepped on by a hen, sets off a shutter, producing black and white images of the hens’ surroundings, including vast pastures, their flock and the family farmers who care for them.

“’Hens Behind the Lens’ was born out of a desire to share a genuine look at the freedom our pasture-raised hens have to roam outside year-round,” said Heather Mace, Senior Brand Manager at Vital Farms. “So, we let our ladies share their own story straight from the pasture through beautiful and at times hilarious photos that capture a real glimpse of their life under the sun.”

“Honesty and transparency are at the heart of the Vital Farms brand, and the pastures are proof of that. So we thought, what’s an honest way to show where honest food comes from? By letting the hens create the campaign, of course. And as it turns out, some of them were naturals,” said Kymberli Fraser, Art Director at Preacher. “They took to the medium right away and captured the natural beauty of the pastures in an entirely new way.”

The photography-forward campaign kicks off November 2, 2021 and will go live nationally as contextual digital billboards and geo-targeted mobile in various markets across the country, including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago and Austin. Vital Farms has also produced a limited number of coffee table books that will be available as part of a promotional giveaway on the brand’s website later this year, which features the photo collection and an intimate look at the campaign. Visit Vital Farms’ website vitalfarms.com/hens to learn more about the hens behind the lens, view the virtual gallery, and watch a :60 behind-the-scenes video of the campaign.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 225 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, Egg Bites, Breakfast Bars and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 17,250 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of food service operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com .

