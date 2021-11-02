Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Market to Reach $682.9 Million by 2026

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation (UVGI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156042/?utm_source=GNW

Of the total light produced by the sun, only about 10% is actually the UV light with wavelengths (between 10nm and 400nm) that are longer than X-ray but shorter than visible light. The wavelength of the UV light is segregated into three bands, including UV-A, UV-B and UV-C, termed long, middle and short wavelengths, respectively. The UV-A covers the longest wavelength between 320 and 400 nm; the UV-B covers mid-range wavelengths between 280 and 320 nm; and UV-C covers the shortest wavelengths between 100 and 280 nm. The maximum of the UV-C and UV-B rays (with wavelengths below 290nm) produced by the sun gets blocked by the ozone layer present in the Earth`s atmosphere. Specifically, the UV-C light with wavelength in the range of 254 nm is known to quickly destroy most of the bacteria and viruses. The COVID-19 crisis is fostering the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market by creating a pressing need to effectively deal with the deadly virus. UV disinfection represents a chemical-free process that exposes pathogens in a gaseous or liquid medium or on surfaces to UV irradiation for deactivating the DNA to hinder reproduction of the pathogen. Several studies have indicated that the use of a specific wavelength of UV light can kill over 99.9% of COVID-19 viruses present on surfaces and in airborne droplets. In addition, UVC germicidal irradiation offers effective physical disinfection as well as holds optimal germicidal effect and doesn`t leave any residues. These benefits have resulted in strong demand and adoption of UV disinfection equipment across healthcare settings, offices and other work spaces. The COVID-19 outbreak provided a significant impetus to global shipment of UV disinfection equipment, a trend that is unlikely to abate soon.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation estimated at US$335 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$682.9 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period. Air Disinfectant, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 12.3% CAGR to reach US$646.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Surface Disinfectant segment is readjusted to a revised 10.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.2% share of the global Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $131.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $73.7 Million by 2026



The Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$131.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.51% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$73.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$81.2 Million by the close of the analysis period.



The global market is driven by factors including increasing consumer awareness with respect to the importance of a clean environment, as increasing levels of air and water pollution is heightening the risk of infection, and the increasing incidence of HAIs (hospital acquired infections). In addition to the high number of HAIs, the UVGI market is also benefiting from the rapidly evolving changes in food packaging procedures. As a result, the food and drinks packaging sector is likely to emerge as a major end-user of UVGI solutions in the coming few years. The threat and risks related to infections and food-borne diseases are increasing consistently, rather than receding. Harmful microorganisms responsible for infections continue to evolve parallel to advancements in the fields of antibiotics and chemical formulations used in cleaning solutions and disinfectants. Over the last several decades, the world has been witnessing appearance of more aggressive microbe strains including SARS-like viruses, enterohaemorrhagic E. coli, and pandemic strains of the flu virus. In addition, increasing antibiotic-resistance of different species of bacteria is making it challenging to treat conditions once managed easily. These strains are resulting in serious infections and even death during outbreaks. Increasing threat and risks are prompting public health and medical agencies to emphasize the significance of hand hygiene. These efforts concentrate on preventive measures rather than relying on medical intervention. While improvements in modern medicine are extending lives, a number of new approaches are increasing vulnerability of patients to infections temporarily.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Spurs Uptake of UV Germicidal Irradiation Technology

COVID-19 Pandemic as Accelerator of Ultraviolet Germicidal

Irradiation Trend for Indoor Air Quality

Use of UV Disinfection Systems for Air Treatment Jumps during

COVID-19 Crisis

UVC Irradiation Provides Strong Germicidal Effect & Inactivates

Replication of COVID-19 Virus

UV Germicidal Irradiation Opens Avenues for Decontamination &

Reuse of N95 Masks and PPE

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation: An Introduction

Types of UV Germicidal Irradiation Systems

Market Outlook: Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from

Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Evolution of Germicidal UV Light Technology during a Global

Pandemic

Availability of Low-Cost Alternatives to Restrict Adoption

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Upper-Room UVGI: A Useful Ventilation Solution to Combat COVID-19

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand

Focus on HAI Prevention Practices Drives Demand

High Touch Surfaces: The Major Causative Factor in HAIs

EXHIBIT 2: As Infection Control Takes Centerstage Amid Ongoing

Covid-19 Pandemic, Rising Incidence of HAIs Boosts Demand for

UV Light Disinfection with Germicidal Lamps: Global Hospital

Acquired Infection Control Market (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 & 2028

EXHIBIT 3: Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infection by

Department (in %)

Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases to Drive Adoption

EXHIBIT 4: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable

Diseases (In 000s)

COVID-19 Pandemic Draws Attention to UV-C LEDs

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation for Commercial Settings

Mobile UV Systems and Handheld UV Sanitizers Come to the Fore

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare Benefits Disinfectants Market

Market Witnesses Influx of New UV Disinfection Robots

The Way Forward

Mitigating COVID-19 Transmission Risk in Hospitals Gets

Interesting at UV Disinfection Robot Levels

Lucrative Prospects in the Airports Vertical

EXHIBIT 5: Air Passenger Traffic in Billion: 2019, 2020 and 2021

Efficiency and Improved ROI Make UV-C Disinfection Technology

an Ideal Option for Hospitality Industry

EXHIBIT 6: Hotel Occupancy Rate : 2018-2022

EXHIBIT 7: US Revenues Per Available Room (RevPar): 2019 to 2023

EXHIBIT 8: Impact of Covid-19 on Hotel Occupancy Rates in

Select Countries: March 2020

EXHIBIT 9: Average YoY % Change in Revenues Per Available Room

(RevPar) in Europe: March 2020 - May 2020

Benefits of UV-C Disinfection for Hospitality and Lodging Industry

Restaurants Bet on UV Germicidal Irradiation for Safer

Environments

EXHIBIT 10: Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market

Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2022 & 2025

Robust Opportunities in Cinema Halls & Shopping Malls

Stringent Regulations Regarding Food Safety to Augment

Deployment of UV Disinfection

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

Food Sterilization Applications for UVC Germicidal Lamps

Cold Storage and Refrigerated Spaces for Fruits and Vegetables

Augment Demand



