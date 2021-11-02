BioPower Operations Corporation’s subsidiary, HYFI Corp. announces its HyFi Token will be listed on the BitMart.com Exchange

Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioPower Operations Corporation (OTC Pink: BOPO) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary HYFI Corp., (“HyFi”) has executed a listing agreement to list its HyFi Token with Bitmart.com, a major U.S. cryptocurrency exchange with $1.5 Billion US Dollars in daily trading volume. HyFi has paid all associated listing fees and will be listed on Bitmart.com on November 3rd for deposits only and begin trading as of November 4th, at 11:00 EDT. The initial trading pair offered is HyFi/USDT.



The HyFi utility token is a crucial element of the HyFi Platform which launches its NFT Marketplace and its Initial License Offering (ILO) for viewing on November 8th. Purchasing of the ILO will open on or before November 22nd. HyFi Token is the governing token for the HyFi ecosystem which enables customers to perform various transactions while rewarding its users for their loyalty.

HyFi is a blockchain based ecosystem which will feature numerous elements including staking and liquidity pools.



Bitmart.com, launched in 2017, is a U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and today represents 5 million Users with $1.5 Billion in daily trading volume. In a statement from Bitmart "BitMart is thrilled to co-announce with HyFi the exclusive primary listing of Hyfi Token (HYFI) on Nov. 4, 2021."



About HyFi Token (HyFi)



Availability: HyFi Token will be available on BitMart.com exchange with HyFi/USDT trading pairs.

Supply: The token has a limited 500 million total supply and its circulating supply will be reduced via buybacks.



About HyFi Platform



The HyFi Platform, developed in conjunction with SuperHow, is a decentralized finances (DeFi) exchange marketplace utilizing blockchain technology. The DeFi principles are based on the creation of an innovative ecosystem of financial services, which is accessible to everyone without exception. The HyFi ecosystem will be built with an economic model which features a combination of tokens to support it.

The HyFi economy is being established to advance and accelerate renewable energy, environmental projects, agri-food and other important markets and causes globally. While the economy will feature many elements and will emphasize the following two:



1. The trading of tokenized Renewable Energy Technology Licenses, Environmental Technology Licenses and related Projects via NFT Tokens.



Non-Fungible Tokens "NFTs" will be created that will represent a percentage of ownership interest of a license to a particular geographic market (ex. India) or a particular industry market vertical. There will be a subclass of tokens which represents an opportunity for many participants to have fractional ownership and participation in the unique one-of-a-kind exclusive license NFT. The NFTs will be tradable on the platform once certain conditions have been met. There will also be NFTs issued for qualified promising projects related to Renewable Energy, Waste to Energy, Agricultural and other approved technology projects.



2. The trading of commodities with emphasis on Renewable Energy, Waste to Energy and Agrifoods via tokenized futures blockchain based smart contracts. The trading of certain commodities (i.e., Green Hydrogen Production) will occur in most cases without any physical delivery obligation, and with electronic settlement only. Traders will purchase tokens to participate. In some cases, commodities will be offered with a physical delivery option.



Find more information at https://www.hyfi-corp.com/



About BitMart



Bitmart.com, launched in 2017, is a U.S. cryptocurrency exchange and today represents 5 million Users with $1.5 Billion in daily trading volume. Find more information at www.bitmart.com



About Super How



Super How is a visionary research and development (R&D) company committed to harnessing the power of blockchain for the advancement of society with next-generation solutions. Super How is Lithuania's leading private research and development lab focusing on DARQ (Blockchain and Distributed ledger technologies, Artificial Intelligence, extended reality, and quantum computing) technologies.



The Super How mission is to be at the horizon of innovations and the R&D engine that transforms future technologies into practical applications for business and everyday life. Research covers areas such as applied sciences, aimed at the development and evaluation of new generic blockchain concepts, and application-driven, motivated by important application areas, such as transaction processing, e-health, digital identity protection, supply chain, and more. Find more information at https://www.superhow.com/



Media Contact



Troy MacDonald, CEO



+1-786-923-0272

Forward-Looking Statements



This Press Release contains "forward-looking" statements or statements which arguably imply or suggest certain things about our future. Statements which express that we "believe," "anticipate," "expect," or "plan to," and any other similar statements which are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable, but there are a number of factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.