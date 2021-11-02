Global Virtual Power Plants Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Power Plants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06156029/?utm_source=GNW

Virtual power plants are garnering increasing attention in the energy industry owing to their compelling merits over conventional options. These plants are cloud-based distributed power systems capable of integrating different power sources to enhance power generation while ensuring reliable electricity supply. Virtual power plants facilitate selling and trading of energy on the electricity market. Virtual power plants are set to leapfrog and emerge as an integral component of the power sector in the coming years as they allow aggregators and utility companies to interconnect electricity generation from different distributed sources and plants. The relevance of these plants is anticipated to increase considerably owing to evolving energy landscape and significance in decentralized grid.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virtual Power Plants estimated at US$413.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24% over the analysis period. Demand Response, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 23.8% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Distributed Generation segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.9% share of the global Virtual Power Plants market. Demand Response (DR), also called demand-side response or load response, encompasses a broad range of manual and automated measures taken at the consumer side of the meter to modify electricity usage in reaction to electricity demand-supply imbalances or exceptionally high power-prices. Future growth in the market will be driven by surging demand for Automated Demand Response (Auto-DR) technologies. Distributed generation systems are capable of generating electricity or combined heat and power, and are suitable for versatile applications such as continuous, peak, intermittent, or backup power supply. Favorable government policy changes, incentives and subsidies are catalyzing the growth of distributed generation systems.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $269.7 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $78.9 Million by 2026



The Virtual Power Plants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$269.7 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 58.22% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$78.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 30.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.1% and 23.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$101.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific continues to witness high growth as several areas especially in rural and remote areas in developing economies still do not have access to power grid or have limited or unreliable power supply. The growing drive for rural electrification, fast paced industrialization, and the rising demand for quality and reliable power from energy intensive industries are driving growth in the region. The huge void created by power plant retirements in developed economies in North America and Western Europe, and the ever-growing requirement for electric power from populous emerging economies, is unlocking new opportunities for distributed power generation.



Mixed Asset Segment to Reach $118 Million by 2026



In the global Mixed Asset segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 30.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$22.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$142.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Million by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure: The Cornerstone

for Growth in the Market

EXHIBIT 1: Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure

Provides a Launch Pad for the Rise & Proliferation of VPPs:

Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement

(in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North

America over the Period 2010-2030

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 2: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of

Global Policy on Tackling COVID

EXHIBIT 3: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against

New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 4: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

How the Energy Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s

the New Normal?

EXHIBIT 6: Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 7: Global Utilities Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Beyond the Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Our

Energy Transition

EXHIBIT 8: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Virtual Power Plants (VPPs): Meaning, Importance, Functioning &

Benefits

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Distributed Energy Generation: A Key Energy Transformation Goal &

Foundation for the Rise of the Concept of Virtual Power

Plants (VPPs)

Role of Virtual Power Plants (VPP) in a Decentralized Power Grid

Growing Value of Demand Response (DR) Throws the Focus on VPPs

as an Effective Tool to Achieve DR Goals

Rise of Smart Cities & Smart Grids Bodes Well for Increased

Investments in VPPs

Smart Cities Get a COVID-19 Boost

EXHIBIT 9: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future

Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart

City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a

Goldmine of Opportunities for VPPs: Global Smart City

Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

Smart Grid: A Critical Part of Energy Infrastructure in Smart

Cities & a Strong Business Case for VPPs

EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Grid Market Opportunity (In US$

Billion) for Years 2021, 2023 & 2024

Growing Digitalization of Energy to Further Spur the Rise of VPPs

COVID-19 Fast-Forwards Digital Revolution Across Industries

EXHIBIT 11: Over 60% of Companies in North America, Europe &

Asia Expect to Witness Higher Velocity of Change in Digital

Transformation During the Years 2019 through 2023: Global

Digital Transformation Growth (In %)

Special Focus on Energy Digitalization

EXHIBIT 12: Global Opportunities for Digital Technologies in

the Energy Industry by Segment (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2020, 2023, and 2026

EXHIBIT 13: IoT Makes Electricity Generation Efficient,

Affordable and Sustainable: Global IoT in Energy Market (In

US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Optimal Management of Renewable Energy Sources Throws the

Spotlight on VPPs

EXHIBIT 14: Rise of Renewables Throws the Spotlight on VPPs:

Global Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy:

( In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024

EXHIBIT 15: Growing Share of Renewables Against the Backdrop of

the Focus on Decarbonization of Human Civilization to Open New

Opportunities for VPPs: World Energy Production (In Billion

Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2020, 2030

and 2040

Concept of Blockchain-Based Decentralized Virtual Power Plants

Gains Momentum & Preeminence

EXHIBIT 16: Global Market for Blockchain Technology in the

Energy Sector (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 &

2026

Rise in Energy Trading to Benefit Market Growth



