Global Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Much of the advancements took place in the recent two decades when researchers overcame the SWaP (size, weight, and power) issues enabling the development of fiber and SSL (solid-state) lasers supported by powerful lithium-ion batteries. While high-energy lasers have become a reality, there is no reported practical deployment of a laser weapon system so far. However, this may change soon as defense systems consider adopting a cocktail of varied solutions for a unique defense system that can defend against multiple air and/or land attacks or even sea attacks, combating rockets, unmanned aircrafts, mortar rounds and artillery shells. The Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES) training system provides a simulated yet realistic battle-like environment to soldiers for military exercises. By way of a simulation for tactical engagement, the system imparts force-on-force, direct fire training using laser bullets. Each vehicle and individual involved in the exercise is given a particular detection system that senses hits and also assesses casualties. Each participant and vehicular weapon system is fitted with laser transmitters that accurately replicate the lethality of specific weapons and their actual ranges. MILES has proven to increase the fighting effectiveness and combat readiness of defense personnel dramatically. MILES devices are used primarily for force-on-force exercises by squads and brigades to simulate firing and overall effects of real weapon systems like the Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle, M1 Abrams Tank, wheeled vehicles, the M113 Armored Personnel Carrier, along with other assorted non-shooting targets. Moreover, basic MILES simulations also address machine guns, anti-armor weapons, rifles, and controller guns, within their programs.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) estimated at US$784 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period. Soldiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8% CAGR to reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22% share of the global Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $378.9 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $91 Million by 2026



The Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$378.9 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 45.32% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$91 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$99.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured)



Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

SAAB AB

Cubic Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Inter-Coastal Electronics, Inc.

ZelTech, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Laser Technology in Military & Defense Takes Huge Strides:

A Primer

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How

Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19

Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by

Geographic Region/Country

India?s Second Wave Makes Clear the Fact that Equity is Not a

Part of Global Policy on Tackling COVID

EXHIBIT 2: What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against

New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

EXHIBIT 3: A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up

Demand Comes as a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets:

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 4: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

A Retrospective Review of Year 2020 as the Worst Year in

Humanity?s History that Left the World in Shambles &

Industries and Markets Upended

How the Military & Defense Industry is Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Way Forward to the New Normal

EXHIBIT 5: Global Defense & Related Technologies Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement System (MILES): Definition &

Importance

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Despite the Hype About Electronic Warfare, Military Troops

Still Remain the Touch Point for Defense & Battle. Training

Them With Firearms Skills Becomes the Highest Prerogative

EXHIBIT 6: Soldiers Still Remain the Army?s Greatest Asset &

the Most Important Weapon System Underlining the Need to Train &

Sharpen Their Marksmanship With MILES: Global Active Ready-

to-Fight Military Manpower (In 000s) by Country

Focus on Reducing Costs of Military Training Drives the Value

of MILES

Technology Innovations & Advancements Remain Crucial to Growth

Critical Importance of Military Training in Preparing Defense

Teams for Battlefield Operations Fuels Adoption of MILES

Technology

Simulators & Simulations Add New Level of Effectiveness in

Military Training



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 25

