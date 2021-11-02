UCB and VMS BioMarketing Win Gold for Persistence/Adherence Program in the PM360 Trailblazer Awards for 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCB and VMS BioMarketing have been selected by PM360, a leading trade magazine for marketing decision makers in the biopharma industry, as the gold winner for Best Patient Persistency and Adherence program for their CIMplicity® Nurse Support Program.

The CIMplicity Nurse Support Program is a high-touch, technology enabled, data-driven model for patient engagement that leads to a better patient experience throughout their treatment journey. At multiple touchpoints, Clinical Nurse Educators "connect the dots" for patients as the consistent, single point of contact. The personalized, human connection provided by the nurses sets patients up for success and support while on therapy, leading to a superior patient experience and better adherence outcomes.

"Congratulations to UCB and the dedicated CIMplicity nurses who build a foundation of education and support for patients with chronic illnesses who need continued support that is personalized and customized," said Abigail Mallon, SVP, Strategic Account Management & Chief Compliance Officer at VMS.

CIMplicity nurses are recruited by VMS and trained in collaboration between VMS and UCB. Of 10,000 patients, 67% opted-in for nursing support. Rheumatology patients who enrolled have significantly higher persistency than patients not enrolled in the program.

Trailblazer Awards nominations are judged by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a distinguished cross-section of industry experts. Read more here: https://www.pm360online.com/pm360-2021-trailblazer-awards-persistence-adherence-program-gold-winner-ucb-and-vms-biomarketing

About VMS BioMarketing

VMS BioMarketing is the leading provider of patient and HCP support solutions for biopharma. For 25 years, our singular focus has been on Clinical Nurse Educator programs, and we have invested in building a platform that is forward-leaning, proven and focused on improving outcomes. We have relationships with 800-plus Clinical Nurse Educators nationwide and deliver 1M-plus engagements for our clients, whose therapies span the product lifecycle and include 50-plus categories. Using behavioral health and analytical models, each of our engagements is highly personalized to address brand needs, support behavior change and lead to an improvement in medication adherence.

Contact:

Mary J. Minix

317-805-6600, Ext. 167

mary.minix@vmsbiomarketing.com

