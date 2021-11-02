System Soft Technologies Announces Strategic Alliance with F5

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company’s strategic, global partnership with F5, a multi-cloud application security and delivery company. This partnership will provide comprehensive service offerings, which will further modernize networks and applications, enabling enterprise customers to proactively improve their security posture and defend against security threats.



This partnership comes at a time when digital transformation initiatives and a global shift to remote workforces, along with evolving security and privacy regulations, are tasking organizations to better control sensitive data across their network environments. Meanwhile, these enterprises must continue adhering to information security standards and defending against cyber threats to their systems and applications.

“Through our partnership with F5, we can provide enterprise organizations with comprehensive network and application security offerings with a holistic view across networks and enhanced enterprise risk management,” said Mark Imhoff, Vice President, Security and Enterprise Architecture at System Soft. “Our comprehensive, consultative approach to security, with a thorough prevention-based method that’s flexible and scalable, complements F5’s advanced technologies, including proactive and robust security risk management solutions, which will secure enterprise IT infrastructure and business assets against today’s volatile threats.”

“We are delighted to team up with System Soft,” said Bret Anderson, Director of Sales, Global Services, The Americas at F5. “This collaboration helps provide zero trust-based security consulting for applications, cloud and infrastructure to our clients. In addition, it further demonstrates how F5 partners can help us protect customers’ networks and applications from malicious attacks, upgrade their security controls and compliance, keep them more securely modernized, and shift their workloads to the cloud.”

System Soft’s portfolio of end-to-end, consultative security services and solutions can be customized for individual business needs. System Soft helps organizations improve their security posture and achieve compliance by providing concrete guidance for implementing optimal security controls. With System Soft’s security services and solutions, the focus goes beyond compliance level checks to help organizations move from reactive to proactive and protecting them against data breaches and insider attacks. These proactive security measures also ensure a higher level of compliance with legal standards and regulations, and helps keep applications, infrastructures, data and brand reputations secure.

Learn more about System Soft’s IT security consultative services and security assessments.

About System Soft Technologies

System Soft Technologies is a $136 million, privately held, global technology firm founded in 1999, headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company is focused on helping businesses accelerate innovation through the delivery of exceptional IT products, services and solutions. System Soft's broad range of capabilities contribute to the success of its clients across various industries and verticals and include digital transformation, application development, data analytics, Big Data, cybersecurity, AI/ML and cloud services and solutions.

The use of the words “partner,” “partnership” or “joint” does not imply a legal partnership relationship between F5 Networks and any other company.