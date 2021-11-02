CAMPUS ADVANTAGE ADDS OXFORD, MISSISSIPPI PROPERTY TO ITS MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO

Austin, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campus Advantage®, an industry leader in student housing property management, consulting, and investment management, today announced it has taken over management of Taylor Bend -- a 288-bed, 96-unit, student housing property located near the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi.



Built in 2012, Taylor Bend is located less than a mile from the University of Mississippi campus and features eight three-story apartment buildings and a clubhouse. Each unit is fully furnished and equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, a private bathroom, full-sized beds, and a ceiling fan. Property amenities at Taylor Bend include a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, fitness center and free parking.



“We are thrilled to welcome our new client and asset to our portfolio,” said Theresa Sopata, Vice President of Business Development and Client Relations. “The implementation of our student housing operational excellence combined with our time-tested approach will allow us to offer an improved way of living for the residents of Taylor Bend. The residents can look forward to rewarding living and learning experiences in an enjoyable environment.”



Campus Advantage was chosen to manage Taylor Bend due to its ability to address immediate property and resident needs, quickly, along with their resident- and community-focused programs and experiences that inspire and equip residents to thrive in all areas of life. This includes the company’s highly regarded Students First® Experience platform, which is designed to ensure that residents who choose to live at Campus Advantage communities have more opportunities to set them up for success, both now and in the future, and which the owners felt would complement the properties’ current residence life programming.





