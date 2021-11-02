Global Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market is Estimated to Observe USD 28.88 billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global mobile apps and web analytics market is expected to grow from USD 7.60 billion in 2020 and to reach USD 28.88 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.16% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The mobile apps and web analytics market is witnessing significant growth in the past years. This growth is attributed to the growing adoption of mobile apps and web analytics for customer acquisition, optimizes digital marketing & advertising campaigns, increasing focus on enhancing the consumer experience, and increasing the need for competitive differentiation. Furthermore, mobile apps and web analytics offer the advantages of advanced filters and doubts for wanted data penetrations, sending push knowledge to elected or all buyers consumers, stack tracks through denoting among symbols and sending the utilization log data to developers to succeed the results.

Mobile apps and web analytics solutions capture data from websites, mobile apps, and web apps to trace consumer's purchasing journeys, understand purchasing behavior, attract & retain users, and analyze operations & actions taken over responsive websites & mobile apps to improve the consumer experience.

The global mobile apps and web analytics market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for rich, privacy-friendly analytics to check end users' preferences. Further, the growing digitalization trend and growing focus on enhancing customer experience also propel market growth. Besides, open-source vendors, government regulations, lack of professionals in the industry, and data privacy are predicted to hinder market growth. Moreover, the current pandemic is exhibiting high adoption of mobile apps & web-based services, giving better growth opportunities for the global mobile apps and web analytics market in the prediction period.

Key players operating in global mobile apps and web analytics market include Mixpanel, Amplitude Inc., Microsoft, UXCam Inc., Apple Inc. Facebook, Google, Oracle, Amazon Web Services Inc., Adobe, Flurry, AppsFlyer, and Upland Software Inc. To gain a significant market share in the global mobile apps and web analytics market.

Solution segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.28% in the year 2020

On the basis of component, the global mobile apps and web analytics market is segmented into service & solution. Solution segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.28% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of mobile apps and web analytics solutions.

Mobile advertising & marketing application segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.23% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, the global mobile apps and web analytics market is segmented into mobile advertising & marketing analytics, application testing & analytics, marketing automation, search engine tracking & ranking, and others. Mobile advertising & marketing analytics application segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 28.23% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rising importance of analytics to drive efficiency & enhanced ROI.

Cloud deployment segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.23% in the year 2020

On the basis of deployment, the global mobile apps and web analytics market is segmented into on-premises and cloud. Cloud deployment segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.23% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to increasing the benefits of scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness of the cloud segment.

The healthcare vertical segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 20.05% in the year 2020

On the basis of vertical, the global mobile apps and web analytics market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, government, manufacturing, media and entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others. The healthcare vertical segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 20.05% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to knowing consumer trends & experiences by the process of digital health app.

Regional Segment of Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global mobile apps and web analytics market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America region holds the largest market share in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the rise in need for mobile apps and web analytics services & solutions in North America. Moreover, the rising number of internet & smartphone users, substantial R&D investments, and vast technological advances are the other propelling factors in this region of market growth. Besides, the increasing demand for website analytics solutions for analyzing & controlling the geographical distribution of website traffic is also propelling the market growth. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in increasing strategic partnerships, rising internet penetration, and rapid technological advancements in the field of information technology. Besides, the expansion in the number of online gaming, community networking platforms, and the enormous youthful population in the region contribute to market growth. Moreover, India is observing increased technology providers, increasing the need for mobile apps & web analytics platforms.

About the report:

The global mobile apps and web analytics market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

