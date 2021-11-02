Hypertec acquires cloud.ca to create Hypertec Cloud

English French

Richard Lampron appointed as President of the new business unit



MONTREAL, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypertec announces today the acquisition of cloud.ca, to form the Hypertec Cloud business unit. This new entity expands Hypertec’s offering to address the accelerated demand for remote collaboration and Canadian cloud-based solutions.



With this transaction, Hypertec increases its ability to offer its customers secure, scalable platforms where teams can share their vision and progress while ensuring the sovereignty of their data. Through a unified interface, Hypertec Cloud will deliver a wide array of workload-tailored bare metal, virtual machines and container services through a seamless, private, secure and intuitive platform for customers seeking to consolidate their infrastructure management as one.



“We are delighted to welcome cloud.ca to the Hypertec family and we expect that this strategic acquisition will accelerate Hypertec's growth in a booming sector of our industry” - said Robert Ahdoot, CEO of Hypertec Group. “We are also pleased to welcome Richard Lampron as the leader of this new business unit as well as to our overall Corporate leadership team.”



"We are very happy to have Hypertec take what we started with cloud.ca and uplevel the value provided to its customers and community. We are looking forward to the future collaboration and partnership with Hypertec and CloudOps. said Ian Rae, CEO of CloudOps and former President of cloud.ca"

As President of Hypertec Cloud, Richard Lampron will be responsible for developing the business plan and its strategic execution to position the company for growth. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the technology and media industry including spending more than 7 years at Mediagrif where he was Chief Operating Officer, heading worldwide operations including sales, marketing, R&D, product development, customer service and IT.



“I am thrilled to join a team with such high expertise and to welcome cloud.ca. The creation of Hypertec will enable us to offer high-performance platforms that respond to the needs of the artificial intelligence, healthcare solutions, media & entertainment and public sector markets, all while ensuring the integrity of confidential data.” - said Richard Lampron President of Hypertec Cloud.



Through this acquisition, Hypertec Cloud will benefit from deep operational expertise and grow its ability to fulfill its mission to empower the visionaries of this world by delivering them cutting-edge infrastructure technology solutions that are fast, reliable, cost-efficient and tailored to their needs.

About Hypertec:

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Montreal, Canada, we offer a wide range of technology products and services, which are trusted by cloud service providers, communication service providers, organizations in the financial services, media and entertainment, public sector, service provider and health services industries as well as other industries where cutting-edge technology solutions are critical to our customers’ success.

With thousands of customers located in every major continent, Hypertec is a name synonymous with consistency, reliability, innovation, and a continuous commitment to research and development and long-term collaborative relationships with our customers and partners.



The Hypertec Group is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Québec, Toronto, Ottawa, Indianapolis, Phoenix, San Jose and Taiwan.



About cloud.ca:

Founded in 2014, Canadian owned and operated, cloud.ca is a self-service utility cloud platform that offers personalized support 24 x 7 in both English and French.

cloud.ca provides Canadian regional Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a safe basecamp for businesses venturing into the cloud in Canada.