Perform[cb] Launches Mobile App, PerformLEAP Partners, for Affiliates

SARASOTA, Fla., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perform[cb], a powerhouse in performance marketing, announced the launch of its mobile app, PerformLEAP Partners, today. The release of this app is an extension of the company's patented technology platform, PerformLEAP®, and will enable all approved affiliate partners to conduct their business from anywhere in the world.

With the new PerformLEAP Partners mobile app, Perform[cb] affiliate partners will be able to access their business in real-time. The Perform[cb] Development team has spent the last year building the PerformLEAP Partners mobile app and beta-testing with longstanding affiliate partners to collect initial feedback. Available to both iOS and Android users, this app includes features such as the ability to automate and prioritize existing offers, launch new offers, chat live with account managers, and more. Users will have access to exclusive features only available within the mobile app, such as Optimization Scores, Admin-Curated Offer Groups, Offer "Bookmarking", live in-app chat, and more.

Upon logging into PerformLEAP Partners, users will have full visibility into their daily, weekly, and monthly traffic pacing data. Exclusive to the mobile app, each user will have a personalized Optimization Score. This will give partners a granular view of how their traffic is performing, and provide feedback for how affiliates can improve their performance. In order to keep users informed on recent insights, the app will deliver push notifications that will include announcements such as new offers available, offer approvals, and offer pauses, among others. Users have the option to customize their notifications and select only the insights they'd prefer to receive alerts for. Similar to PerformLEAP's desktop UI, app users will have the ability to search for new offers, sort through all current offers, and prioritize offers within primary and secondary offer groups. Using integration with Slack, users can live chat with their affiliate managers in the app, in addition to contacting them via email and traditional messenger platforms.

"We are excited to share the PerformLEAP Partners app with our affiliates," said Brian Taylor, Executive Vice President of Partners. "This app is one of the first of its kind and will give our affiliate partners the necessary tools and resources to grow and manage their businesses on the go, which means more optimizing and converting for our marketers as well. The launch of this app is a major milestone for both our existing and incoming affiliates - we could not be more excited about what the future holds for Perform[cb] in the mobile app space."

About Perform[cb]

Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Founded as Clickbooth in 2002, Perform[cb] experienced exponential organic growth allowing the company to complete a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners.

Through their Network and Agency, Perform[cb] is a provider of online marketing services leveraging over two decades of experience, proprietary technology, and the best talent in the industry to empower brands to acquire new customers across diverse digital channels on a pay for results model. Powered by PerformLEAP, their robust end-to-end marketplace platform and protected by PerformSHIELDⓇ, their proprietary anti-fraud software, Perform[cb]'s "Think Bigger" vision is of a future in which all marketers are empowered to maximize the ROI of their marketing dollars by paying only for customers acquired. Learn more at performcb.com .

