Dr. Percy Morales, Board-Certified Cardiologist & Electrophysiologist, Joins Modern Heart & Vascular

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to welcome board-certified cardiologist and electrophysiologist Percy Francisco Morales, MD, to the team. Dr. Morales provides exceptional heart health services for adults living and working in Houston, Texas, and the surrounding area. Dr. Morales uses a patient-focused, integrative approach to heart rhythm disorders that delivers the best short-term and long-term results for patients with conditions like atrial fibrillation.

As well as his expertise in arrhythmia, Dr. Morales diagnoses and treats a comprehensive range of cardiac conditions, from palpitations and shortness of breath to syncope (fainting). He provides patients with the information and support they need to make changes to their lifestyle that improve heart health and overall well-being, and in many cases, relieve the symptoms of cardiac conditions like atrial fibrillation.

As well as non-invasive treatments using medications and lifestyle modifications, Dr. Morales has extensive expertise in performing a range of minimally invasive procedures such as catheter ablation, implantable cardiac monitor insertion, as well as pacemaker and defibrillator implantation. He specializes in using advanced diagnostic techniques, including electrophysiology studies, to get to the root cause of a patient's condition and ensure they receive the most effective treatment.

Dr. Morales joins Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Dr. Michael Siropaides and Dr. Naddi Marah to help provide the best heart and vascular care for patients in the greater Houston, Texas area.

Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (trying to avoid surgeries and medications when possible).

