PEAK6 InsurTech Completes Acquisition of We Insure and Team Focus Insurance Group

CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PEAK6 InsurTech, the insurance operations and technology subsidiary of PEAK6, today announced the completed acquisitions of Team Focus Insurance Group and We Insure . PEAK6 InsurTech is a subsidiary of PEAK6, a Chicago-based financial technology business.



These acquisitions build on PEAK6’s 2018 acquisition of National Flood Services and position PEAK6 InsurTech to become one of the nation’s leading providers of property and casualty insurance technology and products, with a growing distribution network of franchises across the United States.

“Amid the volatility of today’s insurance marketplace, our strategic acquisitions chart a clear path forward for the future of the industry. We will leverage unparalleled industry expertise and functionally superior technology across a nationwide distribution network to the benefit of agents and customers alike. Over the years, Team Focus and We Insure have developed strong carrier relationships that we will continue to build upon,” said Andrew McGuire, Co-CEO of PEAK6 InsurTech.

“Representing seven decades of property and casualty experience in one of the industry’s toughest markets, Team Focus provides an ideal platform for continued insurtech innovation, making them the optimal partner for We Insure’s massive distribution channel,” said Deb Franklin, Co-CEO of PEAK6 InsurTech. “As we rapidly scale into new markets, our combined technology and insurance services offerings will enable us to reach new heights.”

About PEAK6

PEAK6 uses technology to find a better way of doing things. The company’s first tech-based solution was developed in 1997 to optimize options trading and, over the past two decades, the same formula has been used across a range of industries, asset classes and business stages to consistently deliver superior results. Today, PEAK6 seeks transformational opportunities to provide capital and strategic support to entrepreneurs and forward-thinking businesses, helping to unlock potential and activate what is into what ought to be.

PEAK6’s core brands include: PEAK6 Capital Management, Apex Fintech Solutions, National Flood Services and Evil Geniuses. Learn more at PEAK6.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Team Focus Insurance Group (Team Focus)

Team Focus Insurance Group (Team Focus) is the parent company to a lineup of eight businesses and brands, and has almost 400 professionals dedicated to serving the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Most prominently, Team Focus subsidiaries include MacNeill Group, Focus Technologies, Focus Insurance Services, and Capacity Insurance Company. Putting more than 75 years of insurance experience to work, Team Focus is a vision and mission-based company dedicated to “Ensuring Your Success,” whether it be clients, partners, agents, team members or policyholders.

For more information about Team Focus, please contact Charles Baumberger at (954) 331-4810 or visit the company’s website at www.teamfocusins.com .

About We Insure

We Insure is a national insurance agency franchise that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. We Insure offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with numerous retail locations nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities visit weinsurefranchise.com or for general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.

