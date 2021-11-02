70th Miss USA® Competition to Air Live from Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Nov. 29, 2021, on FYI and Hulu

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miss USA Organization®, under the new ownership of Crystle Stewart, is proud to announce that the 70th MISS USA® and the 2021 MISS TEEN USA® competition will air live from River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Nov. 27, and 29, 2021, 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. EST - 9 p.m. CT/10 p.m. EST. The 70th MISS USA competition be will hosted by world-renowned entertainment host, producer and actress Zuri Hall. Hall's co-host will be international entrepreneur and celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who is the first Asian male to host the show in the history of MISS USA®.

MISS TEEN USA® competition will be hosted by fan-favorite influencer and former Dance Mom's star Kalani Hilliker, and her co-host will be media personality Nicole Adamo. Adamo will also be the backstage host at the SeneGence Lounge during the live telecast of MISS USA®.

Performing during the LIVE telecast of MISS USA® will be American Rapper, Ja Rule. In tandem with MISS USA®, Ja Rule will be launching his new ICONN LIVE app.

The esteemed panel of judges is as follows: for MISS USA®: Alton Mason, Chloe Flower, Haley Kalil, Natalia Barulich, Oliver Trevena, Sophie Elgort and Ty Hunter and for MISS TEEN USA®: Chloe Lukasiak, Claudia Correa, Joni Rogers, Madison Brodsky, Olivia Ponton and Veneta Cooper.

Crystle Stewart, former Miss USA 2008 and the first African-American female to own the MISS USA® franchise, acquired ownership of the franchise in late 2020. Stewart's plan is to bring MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® to the forefront of pop culture.

"It is such an honor to be the first African American female franchise owner of the highly recognized MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® brands. The new ownership is about Pageantry Reimagined, which will redefine views of the pageant system. The Miss USA Organization® will seek to continually elevate the narrative of inclusivity and diversity of young females nationwide. In an effort to amplify the success of these new trailblazing influencers, the organization focuses on leveraging their platforms for social good while inspiring the need for strong female leadership. I want to provide them with a unique experience that prepares them for success that translates beyond the pageant stage, so these young women can have the confidence to feel beautiful, powerful and know that their own happiness is limitless," said Crystle Stewart, President of the Miss USA Organization®.

The two-hour MISS USA® event will feature women representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia in multiple categories, including private interview, swimsuit, evening gown and onstage question, ending with Mississippi's Asya Branch, who was the first African-American to represent and win her state, crowning her successor.

The 90-minute streamed event will feature teens representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia in multiple categories, including private interview, fitness, evening gown and onstage question, ending with Hawaii's, Ki'iIani Arruda who was the first Hawaii teen to win the MISS TEEN USA® title, crowning her successor.

In the weeks ahead of the competition, contestants will get to explore the rich history and culture of Tulsa with visits to Gathering Place, a 100-acre, $465 million park gifted to the city that has garnered award after award, including Best City Park in the country by USA Today Awards. Contestants will also visit Historic Greenwood District, which includes Black Wall Street that embarks on its centennial year of the oldest economic-based chamber for African-Americans in the USA boasting over 600 businesses and 36 square blocks with a population of 15,000 African Americans. In addition, there will be charitable events for national partner charities Best Buddies and Smile Train.

2021 MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® Sponsors include: SeneGence, Sherri Hill, Sway, Grant Photo, Mia Beauté, Cynosure, Pola, Michael Cinco, Team Flawless, Mouwad, United Airlines, Queenly, The Moran, Chinese Laundry, Jovani and Miss Academy.

Show tickets are available through www.missusa.com and www.missteenusa.com.

Find MISS USA® on www.missusa.com and MISS TEEN USA® www.missteenusa.com and follow us Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik-Tok. The Miss USA Organization is independently owned by the MISS Brand Corp.

Contact: Nancy Schuster nschuster@missua.com

ABOUT MISS USA ORGANIZATION®:

The Miss USA Organization®, under the helm of Crystle Stewart, is the new and improved leading national platform for young female entrepreneurs to build and curate their futures. As a former titleholder, Stewart went on to cultivate and further her own entrepreneurial dreams of being an actress, along with becoming the first black female President of the original influencer brand, MISS USA® and MISS TEEN USA® . Under this new leadership, Stewart will nurture the contestants and titleholders each year to use their star power by growing their role model status within their communities and beyond along with formulating a winning recipe to ensure their success. "Pageantry Reimagined" is more than just a new approach. It's a redefining moment and a generational shift. Not just for the contestants, but for the industry. It's an actual, one-of-a-kind Gen Z and Millennial life experience that can catapult them to future stardom. The Miss USA Organization is independently owned by the MISS Brand Corp. To learn more, visit www.missusa.com and www.missteenusa.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.