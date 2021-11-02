SupplierGATEWAY Appoints Rock Irvin as Chief Commercial Officer

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplierGATEWAY is pleased to announce the appointment of Rock Irvin as the company's Chief Commercial Officer. Irvin will lead sales, marketing, and product strategy functions and help drive the execution of SupplierGATEWAY's long-term strategy.

"Rock understands customer value creation and serving customers at a large scale in a way that few executives can hope to, and he has a proven track record of maximizing the growth potential of a variety of businesses," said Ade Solaru, founder and CEO of SupplierGATEWAY. "He's joining our energetic team to spearhead SupplierGATEWAY's expansion at a time when the economic impact of our customers' supply chain inclusion efforts takes on a new urgency."

Rock Irvin brings 12 years of product and executive leadership experience, most recently as the Chief Executive Officer of JMG Marketing, a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions. Prior to that, Irvin served as the Head of Data Products for the consulting arm of Vista Equity Partners and the co-founder of the Data Products team at Cars.com.

"I am thrilled to join SupplierGATEWAY's accomplished legacy and their current efforts to empower corporations to measure, report, and increase their economic impact in diverse businesses and small businesses," said Rock Irvin. "The SupplierGATEWAY Team is talented and excited about the future. I do not want to miss a chance to live my values of economic diversity and inclusion in the work I do every day and use technology as a catalyst for lasting change."

In prior roles, Irvin has successfully introduced new products and services, spearheaded sales efforts with global brands, and led merger integrations and organizational transformations.

Irvin received a bachelor's in business from Howard University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Irvin has also been a tech entrepreneur and worked in financial services at Northern Trust and ShoreCap Management.

About SupplierGATEWAY:

SupplierGATEWAY is a leading cloud-based, instant-on, low-priced digital supplier management platform that automates and simplifies supplier and vendor management. SupplierGATEWAY's tools and solutions can be deployed individually or in any combination and easily integrated with existing AP/ERP infrastructure.

The tools and solutions capabilities encompass Supplier Registration and Enablement, P2P Sourcing & Procurement, Supplier Management, Financial Risk Monitoring, Supplier Compliance Management, Corporate Responsibility / Diversity and Vendor Credentialing.

To learn more, please visit www.suppliergateway.com .

Media Contact:

Quynh Nguyen

949-525-9205

media@suppliergateway.com

