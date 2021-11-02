Ryan Whalen Joins EF Hutton as Deputy General Counsel – Head of Litigation

New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments LLC (“EF Hutton”) announced today Ryan Whalen has been appointed Deputy General Counsel – Head of Litigation, effective November 1, 2021.

Ryan Whalen, who recently served as a partner at Gusrae Kaplan Nusbaum PLLC, has over twenty years of experience as a litigator with a national practice, counseling clients faced with complex business disputes. Serving as lead counsel, he has tried dozens of cases before federal and state courts across the country, and arbitral tribunals (including FINRA). He regularly handled securities litigation, financial disputes, corporate governance / director and officer litigation, breaches of fiduciary duty, fraud, professional malpractice, employment law, and whistle-blower claims. Mr. Whalen has represented investment banks, hedge funds, public companies, directors and officers, and investors. He often represented clients seeking to enforce contractual covenants, including, rights of first refusal, lock-ups and non-dilution agreements, which included seeking and obtaining emergency applications for temporary restraining orders and preliminary injunctions. Mr. Whalen also has extensive experience conducting internal investigations for regulated businesses, including, broker-dealers. Mr. Whalen received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law.

“We are very pleased Ryan Whalen has joined our leadership team at this critical point in our company’s growth. EF Hutton will greatly benefit from his vast experience as a litigator,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, “Over the past few months EF Hutton has continued to hire top tier talent. With Ryan Whalen serving as our Deputy General Counsel – Head of Litigation, we have again strategically built out a first-rate team that has only the very best interests of EF Hutton and our expanding roster of top tier clients.”

“Joseph Rallo and David Boral have built a remarkable team at EF Hutton that I could not be more excited to join. I look forward to providing my legal counsel and representation and contributing to EF Hutton’s continued success and growth,” stated Ryan Whalen, Deputy General Counsel and Head of Litigation.

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2021, having raised over $4.5B in capital year-to-date. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton’s experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. Since its inception in May 2020, EF Hutton has raised approximately $5 billion in gross proceeds through over 115 financings. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With the bespoke boutique investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

