Austin, Texas, Alcohol Start-Up Boozy Bites Makes a Splash Into the Retail Channel

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boozy Bites, the female-founded, Austin-based edible cocktail company, is making an impressive debut into the traditional retail channel. Following its recent partnership with powerhouse distributor Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), Boozy Bites quickly secured placement in The Kroger Co.'s Dallas-based stores. Kroger launched the product on Oct. 29, joining other Boozy Bites retailers such as The Cape Corpus, Aggieland Outfitters, and Irene's ATX. Plans to expand Kroger placements into other Texas cities are already in the works.

This latest push into new channels comes on the heels of major first-year growth in its online direct-to-consumer business. Boozy Bites did over $1 million in online sales, as it's wine-based edible cocktails went viral on TikTok and were picked up by several major influencers, including Vivica A. Fox.

"We are excited and honored to kick off our retail channel expansion with RNDC, Kroger, Aggieland Outfitters, The Cape Corpus, and all of our early retail partners. Having partners of this caliber believe in us at this early stage is an overwhelming complement. We look forward to building these relationships and striving to be the best possible partner to those that bet on us early," said founder and CEO Dee Dee Bryant.

Republic National Distributing began carrying the brand in October of 2021.

"We are thrilled to partner with such an innovative and disruptive product," said Jon Polito, RNDC Vice President. "The premium, quality-first experience Boozy Bites brings to the RTD and edible alcohol category is ground breaking and truly incremental to our portfolio."

Boozy Bites, founded by Austin entrepreneur Dee Bryant, is determined to disrupt the alcohol industry by providing premium products designed for the modern millennial woman. Boozy Bites' first product is its luxury, vegan-friendly, edible cocktails. Boozy Bites come in a patented pushup cup so that they can be consumed in a sophisticated way, making them the "champagne of jello shots." They come in cocktail-inspired flavors, including Rosé, Lemon Drop, Moscow Mule, and Margarita.

