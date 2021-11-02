Tricida to Report Third Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, November 8, 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tricida, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCDA) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market on Monday, November 8, 2021. Tricida will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter financial results and business progress. The webcast or call may be accessed as follows:



Tricida Conference Call Information

Tricida will host its Third Quarter Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and webcast on Monday November 8, 2021 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. The webcast or conference call may be accessed as follows:

Tricida Conference Call

Monday, November 8, 2021

4:30 pm Eastern Time

Webcast: IR.Tricida.com Dial-In: (877) 377-5478 International: (629) 228-0740 Conference ID: 8785726

A replay of the webcast will be available on Tricida’s website approximately two hours following the completion of the call and will be available for up to 90 days following the presentation.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of its investigational drug candidate, veverimer, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed to slow CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis and CKD. Tricida is currently conducting a renal outcomes clinical trial, VALOR-CKD, to determine if veverimer slows CKD progression in patients with metabolic acidosis associated with CKD. Metabolic acidosis is a condition commonly caused by CKD that is believed to accelerate the progression of kidney deterioration. There are currently no therapies approved by the FDA to slow progression of kidney disease by correcting chronic metabolic acidosis in patients with CKD. It is estimated to pose a health risk to approximately three million patients with CKD in the United States.

For more information about Tricida, please visit www.Tricida.com.

Contact:

Jackie Cossmon

Tricida, Inc.

Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

IR@Tricida.com

Source: Tricida, Inc.