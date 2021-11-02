Crayon Appoints Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer

BOSTON, MA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crayon, the competitive intelligence backbone for mid-market and enterprise businesses, announces the appointment of Erica Jenkins as Chief Product Officer. With a career spanning over a decade in the software industry, Jenkins will lead Crayon’s product team and leverage her experience to further evolve the company’s award-winning competitive intelligence platform.

Most recently, Jenkins served as the Vice President of Product Management at Meltwater where she oversaw the company’s emerging marketing and social listening platform. Her impressive track record stems from co-founding Expion in 2009, which was acquired by Sysomos in 2015, where she led the team as Chief Product Officer until the 2018 acquisition by Meltwater.

“I am honored to join Crayon as its Chief Product Officer. In our current economy, it is more crucial than ever that businesses look outside their four walls and understand how their markets are shifting and where competitors sit in their space. Too many businesses are sitting on the sidelines and not getting serious with their competitive intelligence programs,” stated Jenkins. “It is our mission at Crayon to get them into the game. Crayon has developed a truly groundbreaking product and I am delighted to further evolve its design, innovation and long-term vision.”

“More than 500 forward-thinking companies like Gong, Dropbox, ZoomInfo, Zendesk, Intuit and Discover are using Crayon to out-sell, out-market and out-execute their competition. We’re thrilled to welcome Erica as our CPO so she can help us continue to innovate and solve for the success of our customers,” said Jonah Lopin, CEO of Crayon. “Erica has deeply relevant experience and an amazing track record building great enterprise products.”

This addition comes on the heels of several large announcements from Crayon. In May, Crayon received a $22 million Series B financing and celebrated its 500th customer. Crayon was also named the Product Marketing Alliance’s 2020 Pulse Leader for Competitive Intelligence and the Forrester New Wave™: Market And Competitive Intelligence Platform Leader for its Q4 2019 report. In addition, the company was selected as the G2 overall Leader in Competitive Intelligence for Summer 2021, Fall 2021 and Winter 2021, as well as Leader in Enterprise and Leader in Mid-Market for Summer 2021.

