Children's Health Alliance Moves to the Innovaccer Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Innovaccer Inc ., the Health Cloud company, announced that Children's Health Alliance (CHA) is moving to the InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud. CHA will use Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform, Population Health Analytics solution, Care Management solution, and Physician Engagement solution to deliver high-quality care to patients.

CHA is a not‐for‐profit association of private practice providers at 28 medical homes—and more than 140 pediatric providers—across the Northwest. It collaborates with providers and health plans to achieve the Quadruple Aim , offering physician-driven innovation anchored in high-quality patient care to improve children's health.

CHA turned to Innovaccer's Data Activation Platform to help its providers collaborate across care sites and deliver high-quality care. Innovaccer's comprehensive Care Management solution will help CHA streamline workflows and improve care quality across practices. The solution helps manage preventive care screenings and immunizations, integrated behavioral health delivery, complex pediatric care, social determinants of health, and other care initiatives. As a strategic partner, CHA is helping Innovaccer become the market's premier pediatric population health technology company.

CHA will also use Innovaccer's Physician Engagement solution to give clinicians actionable insights that support accurate coding and quality care management in the clinical setting. Analytics from the Innovaccer Health Cloud will give administrators scorecards that help close care gaps, identify cost drivers, optimize network management, and assess utilization and contract performance.

"Our mission is to foster collaboration and transparent sharing of clinical data among our member clinics to create collective value in caring for children in our community," said Deborah Rumsey, Executive Director at Children's Health Alliance. "Our strategic partnership with Innovaccer will help us succeed in that mission by empowering our providers with tools that will help them focus on what matters most: delivering high-quality care. With intuitive clinical workflows, automatic record updates, and visibility to 360 degree patient care information —all in a single platform—we will drive smarter interventions with real-time insights to help our providers deliver high quality family-centered pediatric care."

About Children's Health Alliance

The Children's Health Alliance is a not‐for‐profit association of private practice providers at 28 medical homes across the Portland metropolitan and Salem areas. The Alliance works with member pediatricians to develop and implement transformational quality improvement programs to drive quality care delivery, care experience, and cost management. The Alliance works collaboratively with providers and health plans to achieve the Quadruple Aim, offering physician-driven innovation, anchored in high-quality patient care to improve children's health in the community. Learn more at ch-alliance.org .

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The InnovaccerⓇ Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

