TeamingPro Teams With SAIC to Serve as a Small Business Network Acceleration Technology Partner

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamingPro today announced that it has teamed with Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator, to help SAIC accelerate growth within its small business network. TeamingPro is a technology platform designed to help companies within the government services market connect, partner, and grow.

"Strong small business partnerships with both suppliers and subcontractors are critical to serving SAIC's customers in the federal marketplace," said Rita Brooks, Small Business Program Director at SAIC. "We are proud of our longstanding commitment to partnering with small businesses in the government services space and look forward to working with TeamingPro to continue to strengthen and grow our small business network."

Small businesses play an essential role in the federal contracting ecosystem, strengthening the supply chain and supporting dynamic customer requirements across the government. TeamingPro was founded to help increase the number of small businesses participating in the federal market with technology solutions that simplify and improve how established firms identify and partner with sub-contractors.

"When a small business new to the government services market can work with a large and dynamic business like SAIC, they have a trusted partner to help navigate the complex hurdles that success within the federal market requires," said Tim Hagerty, president and CEO, TeamingPro. "TeamingPro is helping more small business owners connect with firms like SAIC that offer robust small business mentorship programs to help diversify and increase the number of small businesses serving government customers."

TeamingPro's innovative technology platform helps federal contractors discover and connect with the right companies serving the federal market. With a built-in CRM, TeamingPro is designed to simplify and improve the tracking, organization, and growth of profitable teaming relationships. The user-friendly, subscription-based service delivers simple search functionality to help companies quickly vet potential teaming partners using both public and private data. Standardized outreach and tracking tools powered by automation help reduce the time and expense required to grow a company's partner network. Quick reporting tools help prime contractors better report on small business relationships.

SAIC's Small Business Program, led by Rita Brooks, is dedicated to identifying and partnering with a variety of diverse businesses across the country, including small disadvantaged, women-owned, veteran-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, historically underutilized business zone (HUBZone) firms and historically black colleges and universities (HBCU)/minority serving institutions (MSI).

TeamingPro is a subscription-based technology platform designed to help companies discover and connect with the right partners in the federal market to accelerate growth of profitable business relationships. The technology company helps small businesses enter the federal contracting space by connecting with prime contractors and facilitates established companies as they grow their small business network.

