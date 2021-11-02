Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155998/?utm_source=GNW

LNAs were primarily developed for minimizing additional noise which tends to disturb contents of original voice. When noise in signals received is kept to the minimum, voice strength improves significantly. All unwanted noise is eliminated by an LNA. While a traditional amplifier amplifies power of the noise as well as the signal it tends to introduce additional noise. LNAs eliminate this issue of additional noise. Weak signals are mainly caused by antennas which are typically placed outdoors and connected to a receiver using a transmission line, also referred to as the feedline. Feed line losses tend to lower the signal-to-ratio. LNAs can be placed in the antenna for preventing such feed line losses. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period. DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 6-60 Ghz segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market.



The U.S. Marked is Estimated at $506 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $698.6 Million by 2026



The Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$506 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$698.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$784.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.



In the coming years, rapid telecommunication sector growth and rise in smartphone numbers would continue to promote market growth for LNAs. Smartphones necessitate higher call receptive power for providing better internet experience and call quality to users. LNAs in smartphones amplify weak signals without compromising on the signal-to-noise ratio. LTE evolution would also drive market growth in the years ahead. LTE network amplifies internet signals providing users better messaging and calling ability. Silicon germanium LNAs in particular are considered better for low power and high frequency applications. Increase in self-driving cars adoption would also create ample growth opportunities for LNAs in the years ahead. Developed countries in Europe and North America would be the first to launch 5G technology. By 2025, these countries would also be equipped with 6G. In 2015, an investment of £15 million was made by the government of UK in quantum technology development. Growing number of space programs would also create opportunities. Growing IoT applications is also a growth promoting factor for the LNA market. IoT devices are integrated with LNAs where they act as wireless connectivity devices because of their power saving abilities.



Market growth will also be supported by the faster development of MMIC based receivers and amplifiers with less noise and temperature for space-based and airborne sounding instruments. These devices are being increasingly integrated in smartphones, wearables, tablets, and cameras among other electronic devices. They are also used in gaming consoles. Wireless communication technologies are also presently witnessing strong demand. Cellular and WLNA networks are popular methods for wireless connectivity. The devices operate in the 2.4 GHz-5GHz frequency range and enhance network sensitivity of WiFi applications. LANs in cellular devices also provide the benefits of lower power consumption in addition to enhancing signal receiving sensitivity and data transfer rates.



Over 60 GHz Segment to Reach $889.2 Million by 2026



In the global Over 60 GHz segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$337.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$123.3 Million by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Impact on Communications Technology Affects LNA Industry

COVID-19 Shock Accentuates Critical Significance of Satellite

Industry for Connectivity

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Decelerating Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

An Introduction to Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs)

Types of LNAs and Their Uses

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Frequency Type

EXHIBIT 4: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Frequency

Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for DC TO 6

GHZ, 6-60 GHZ, and OVER 60 GHZ

Analysis by Material

EXHIBIT 5: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Material

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Silicon,

Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide, and Other Materials

Analysis by Vertical

EXHIBIT 6: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Vertical

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial,

and Other Verticals

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 7: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

EXHIBIT 8: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

RF LNA Technology Set to Make Gains

Robust Opportunities for LNAs in the Communications Sector

Smartphones Enhance Prospects of LNAs

EXHIBIT 9: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total

Population: 2016-2021

Market Poised to Gain From Evolving Footprint of IoT

EXHIBIT 11: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by

Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 13: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices

Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025

Novel Opportunities Identified in the Automotive Sector

EXHIBIT 14: Global Automobile Production in Million Units:

2008-2022

LNAs Seek Broader Role in Self-Driving Vehicles

EXHIBIT 15: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for

Years 2020, 2025 & 2030

EXHIBIT 16: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology

Penetration Timeline

Consumer Electronics: Established End-Use Market

EXHIBIT 17: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

Widespread Use in Military & Space Applications

EXHIBIT 18: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2014 through 2020

Growing Relevance of Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0

Environments Augurs Well

EXHIBIT 19: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Advancement of 5G Technology Improves Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 20: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type



