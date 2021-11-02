Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Market to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06155998/?utm_source=GNW
LNAs were primarily developed for minimizing additional noise which tends to disturb contents of original voice. When noise in signals received is kept to the minimum, voice strength improves significantly. All unwanted noise is eliminated by an LNA. While a traditional amplifier amplifies power of the noise as well as the signal it tends to introduce additional noise. LNAs eliminate this issue of additional noise. Weak signals are mainly caused by antennas which are typically placed outdoors and connected to a receiver using a transmission line, also referred to as the feedline. Feed line losses tend to lower the signal-to-ratio. LNAs can be placed in the antenna for preventing such feed line losses. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% over the analysis period. DC to 6 GHz, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.3% CAGR to reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 6-60 Ghz segment is readjusted to a revised 11.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.5% share of the global Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market.
The U.S. Marked is Estimated at $506 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $698.6 Million by 2026
The Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$506 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$698.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 14.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$784.4 Million by the close of the analysis period.
In the coming years, rapid telecommunication sector growth and rise in smartphone numbers would continue to promote market growth for LNAs. Smartphones necessitate higher call receptive power for providing better internet experience and call quality to users. LNAs in smartphones amplify weak signals without compromising on the signal-to-noise ratio. LTE evolution would also drive market growth in the years ahead. LTE network amplifies internet signals providing users better messaging and calling ability. Silicon germanium LNAs in particular are considered better for low power and high frequency applications. Increase in self-driving cars adoption would also create ample growth opportunities for LNAs in the years ahead. Developed countries in Europe and North America would be the first to launch 5G technology. By 2025, these countries would also be equipped with 6G. In 2015, an investment of £15 million was made by the government of UK in quantum technology development. Growing number of space programs would also create opportunities. Growing IoT applications is also a growth promoting factor for the LNA market. IoT devices are integrated with LNAs where they act as wireless connectivity devices because of their power saving abilities.
Market growth will also be supported by the faster development of MMIC based receivers and amplifiers with less noise and temperature for space-based and airborne sounding instruments. These devices are being increasingly integrated in smartphones, wearables, tablets, and cameras among other electronic devices. They are also used in gaming consoles. Wireless communication technologies are also presently witnessing strong demand. Cellular and WLNA networks are popular methods for wireless connectivity. The devices operate in the 2.4 GHz-5GHz frequency range and enhance network sensitivity of WiFi applications. LANs in cellular devices also provide the benefits of lower power consumption in addition to enhancing signal receiving sensitivity and data transfer rates.
Over 60 GHz Segment to Reach $889.2 Million by 2026
In the global Over 60 GHz segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$337.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$797 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$123.3 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 78 Featured)
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Custom MMIC
- DBwave Technologies LLC
- Infineon Technologies AG
- L3 Narda-Miteq
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MACOM)
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Panasonic Corporation
- Qorvo, Inc.
- Sage Millimeter, Inc.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
- Teledyne Microwave Solutions
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
- WanTcom, Inc.
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Impact on Communications Technology Affects LNA Industry
COVID-19 Shock Accentuates Critical Significance of Satellite
Industry for Connectivity
Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term,
Decelerating Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
EXHIBIT 3: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
An Introduction to Low Noise Amplifiers (LNAs)
Types of LNAs and Their Uses
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Frequency Type
EXHIBIT 4: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Frequency
Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for DC TO 6
GHZ, 6-60 GHZ, and OVER 60 GHZ
Analysis by Material
EXHIBIT 5: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Material
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Silicon,
Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide, and Other Materials
Analysis by Vertical
EXHIBIT 6: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market by Vertical
(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial,
and Other Verticals
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market (2021 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 8: World Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-
Pacific, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
RF LNA Technology Set to Make Gains
Robust Opportunities for LNAs in the Communications Sector
Smartphones Enhance Prospects of LNAs
EXHIBIT 9: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 10: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
Market Poised to Gain From Evolving Footprint of IoT
EXHIBIT 11: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT Spending: Percentage Breakdown by
Industry Vertical for the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 13: IoT Big Data Generated by Connected Devices
Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2018 & 2025
Novel Opportunities Identified in the Automotive Sector
EXHIBIT 14: Global Automobile Production in Million Units:
2008-2022
LNAs Seek Broader Role in Self-Driving Vehicles
EXHIBIT 15: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for
Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 16: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology
Penetration Timeline
Consumer Electronics: Established End-Use Market
EXHIBIT 17: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
Widespread Use in Military & Space Applications
EXHIBIT 18: Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2014 through 2020
Growing Relevance of Industrial IoT in Industry 4.0
Environments Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 19: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Advancement of 5G Technology Improves Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 20: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by
Network Type
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for DC to 6 GHz by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for DC to 6 GHz by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for DC to 6 GHz by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for 6-60 GHz by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for 6-60 GHz by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for 6-60 GHz by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Over 60 GHz by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Over 60 GHz by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Over 60 GHz by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicon by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Silicon by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicon Germanium
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Silicon Germanium by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicon Germanium by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Gallium Arsenide
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Gallium Arsenide by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Gallium Arsenide by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom & Datacom
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Telecom & Datacom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom & Datacom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Military & Space
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Military & Space by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Military & Space by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over
60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by
Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC
to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium,
Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by
Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom &
Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA) by
Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &
Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,
Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over
60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC
to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium,
Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom &
Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &
Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,
Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over
60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC
to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium,
Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom &
Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &
Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,
Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over
60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC
to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium,
Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom &
Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &
Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,
Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over
60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC
to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium,
Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom &
Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &
Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,
Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over
60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC
to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium,
Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and
Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom &
Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers (LNA)
by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military &
Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,
Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over
60 GHz - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Frequency - DC to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Frequency - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for DC
to 6 GHz, 6-60 GHz and Over 60 GHz for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium,
Gallium Arsenide and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Material - Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium
Arsenide and Other Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide and Other
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Low Noise
Amplifiers (LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom &
Datacom, Military & Space, Industrial and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Vertical - Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom,
Military & Space, Industrial and Other Verticals Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Low Noise Amplifiers
(LNA) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Military & Space,
Industrial and Other Verticals for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
