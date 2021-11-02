Violet Defense Group Completes New Series B Funding for International Growth and Business Line Expansion

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violet Defense Group, Inc. (the "Company"), a Florida-based advanced photonics company with patented technology for making the world a healthier place, announced today that it has closed a $20 million Series B Funding round, led by Florida-based Kirenaga Partners and New York-based Katalyst Securities.

Violet Defense Group intends to use the proceeds from this funding primarily to invest in its product offerings and to expand its global market reach. This will consist of increased research and product development of next-generation solutions within Violet Gro, the Company's ag tech subsidiary, including an innovative, sustainable ag lighting design and the building of an ag-tech research facility in partnership with Colorado Mesa University.

Additionally, Violet Defense, the Company's UV disinfection subsidiary, will be launching its third-generation universal voltage UV disinfection solution and start work on the creation of a sophisticated UV disinfection platform called Violet Vision. The Company's international expansion strategy will include pursuit of multiple channel and technology partnerships, particularly in South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Lastly, the Company will continue its buildout of the senior leadership team necessary to support such growth.

"As a company, our overarching goal is to make people's lives safer and healthier, all while improving the environment through sustainable technology deployment," said Violet Defense CEO Terrance Berland. "Our Series B funding will further accelerate our ability to leverage our unique, patented technology to make the future brighter for generations to come."

For additional information, please visit: violetdefensegroup.com

*All references to "disinfection" are referring generally to the reduction of pathogenic bioburden and are not intended to refer to any specific definition of the term as may be used for other purposes by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

About Violet Defense Group

Violet Defense Group is an advanced photonics company based in Florida helping to leverage its patented technology for solutions that lead to a healthier world. As the parent company to Violet Defense, the germ-killing technology subsidiary, and Violet Gro, the agricultural lighting subsidiary, Violet Defense Group is committed to harnessing the power of light to solve real world problems, including healthier spaces, better indoor growing, and cleaner water. For more information, visit www.violetdefensegroup.com.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, C. Auris, and coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

About Violet Gro

Violet Gro brings together patented technology with cutting-edge design to optimize plant growth in indoor growing. Their lighting designs create a more cost-effective, long-term solution to indoor agriculture by producing more light and less heat, which results in less energy cost. For more information, visit www.violetgro.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetgro) or Instagram (@violet_gro).

